FBI: International Season 2: Cast, Promo, Premiere Date, And More

FBI: International Season 2 has officially been confirmed and will be here soon.

The fans are excited to see the Fly Team back in action. However, the team will not have all the old members but also some new faces. Right now, there aren’t a lot of details available regarding this show, however.

No official premiere date has been announced. However, CBS has confirmed that FBI: International Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, 20th September.

The show will keep the 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot between the OG series and Most Wanted. There are no hints regarding a three-way crossover for the premiere, however. So, the fans might not see the series make a crossover with Most Wanted.

The member of the cast that is supposed to leave is Christiane Paul.

Eva-Jane Willis will join the cast as the Europol agent- Megan “Smitty” Garretson, who has undercover experience. It is still not sure if Green will return as Tank, and there were chances that the four-legged member of the team might not return.

Other cast members who are returning this season are:

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett

Carter Redwood as Andre Raines

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo

CBS is still to release a promo for the season. This could come any day to prepare us for the new season. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on this.