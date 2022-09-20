‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Star Danny Griffin’s Bio, Age, Instagram, And More

Fate: The Winx Saga made its way to our screens on Friday, September 16th. Danny Griffin plays the role of Sky in the Netflix live-action adaptation of the popular animated series The Winx Club.

Sky is the interest of Bloom ( played by Abbey Cowen).

Danny Griffin is 25 years old and was born in London on July 2nd, 1997. He was raised in Cornwall, UK.

According to his official IMDb bio page, Danny stands 6 ft and 1 inch tall.

It’s hard to find the official Instagram account of the British actor because of all the fan and faux accounts on the platform. But there is nothing to worry about.

Here is the official account of Danny Griffin- @danny_griffin_.

Fans can check out this handle to see more of Danny.

The actor has six acting credits to his name. He is mainly known for his hunky role of Sky from Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga. Some fans might also recognize him as Aslan from Matthew McConaughey’s The Gentleman (2019) or maybe from his stint on the series Get Even (2020) as Shane.

Here are the other credits:-

So Awkward

Surviving Christmas with the Relatives

Free Rein

Danny is currently dating his co-star and on-screen love interest, Abigail Cowen. Sources state that the couple began dating in 2021 and met each other on the set of Fate: The Winx Saga.

For more updates on Fate: The Winx Saga, refer to our website.