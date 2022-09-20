‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: What’s the Age Rating for Kids?

After a long wait, Fate: The Winx Saga has finally returned to our screens, and we finally have the next seven episodes to watch on Netflix.

The question is whether Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is appropriate for kids.

The original content is a tween-targeted cartoon, and that aged-up fantasy Netflix show is a much darker teen drama that targets a much older audience.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular animated series The Winx Club will take a scarier path than the original 2004 series, focused on fashion, friendship, and adventure.



This adaptation will bring scary images of monsters, bloody corpses, teen drinking, and some partial nudity to our screens.

So, Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 may not be as acceptable as the original wholesome animation for kids.

According to IMDb, Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 has been rated TV-MA for Netflix. This means that this show has been specifically designed for mature adults only. It corresponds to the MPAA’s R rating. However, we wouldn’t have rated Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 as R

Ultimately, it’s up to the parents to decide what’s suitable for their kids.