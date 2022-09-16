‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: Full Soundtrack

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 has awesome songs in each episode. If you want to add the soundtrack to your queue ASAP, check out the list of music played below!

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 music by episode

Episode 1

“Your Love (Déjà Vu)” by Glass Animals

“I am not a woman, I’m a god” by Halsey

“Love Letter” (feat. The Knocks) by ODESZA

“Will You Smile Again For Me” by …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

“Violence” by Grimes

“Guillotine” by Mansionair and NoMBe

Episode 2

“Cave Song” by Pretty Vicious

“Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift

“Feels Right” by Biig Piig

Episode 3

“DIABLO” by Rosalía

“HIDE YOU UP” by ASHWARYA

“What A Waste” by Gracey

“Missing” by London Grammar

“​parallel universe” by Alaina Castillo

“WRONG ONES” by BERWYN

Episode 4

“Good Ones” by Charli XCX

“The Beach” by Wolf Alice

“All My Girls Like to Fight” by Hope Tala

“I Don’t Like Myself” by GIRLI

Episode 5

“down 4 u” by Alaina Castillo

“Security” by Amyl and The Sniffers

“Wasteland” by Marie Naffah

“Picturing” by Deep Throat Choir

Episode 6

“Nightmare” by CLOVES

“The Eagle & the Dove” by Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler

“Smalltown Boy” by Kele

“Panopticon” by She Drew The Gun

Episode 7

“feel like s**t” by Tate McRae

“Meaning” (Choral Version) by Cascadeur

“Behind the Sun” by ODESZA

“Player of Games” by Grimes