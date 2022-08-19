Fans Go Crazy Over Andrew Garfield’s Topless Vacation Photo in Bali

The fans of Andrew Garfield lost their minds when a shirtless photo of Andrew Garfield began circulating the internet on Thursday.

Andrew Garfield posed for a photo with a fan while on vacation in Bali and flaunted a very ripped figure.

tssjustadam/Instagram

One Twitter user wrote after the photo of Andrew Garfield on the Indonesian island began trending, “Guys Andrew Garfield is literally trending just because he looks hot as s–t in Bali. The power he holds.”

“andrew garfield is the sexiest man of 2022 FIGHT ME,” another fan wrote, while a third user chimed in, “one shirtless pic and whole twitter loses it’s [sic] mind … andrew garfield is THAT guy.”

Andrew Garfield was spotted by fans in Bali. pic.twitter.com/uw22kxiUC2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2022

The frenzy continued, with another user writing, “i can’t believe people actually met andrew garfield shirtless in bali and i wasn’t one of them,” and an additional fan commented, “‘I can say for sure that Andrew Garfield should be in the top 10 wonders of the world.”

I made ramen for dinner. Here’s Andrew Garfield shirtless. This is what the inside of my brain is like. pic.twitter.com/zEWaY0XV8B — Josh (@its_gaydad) August 18, 2022

A few months later, the A-lister revealed he was planning to step back from acting and be “ordinary for a while.”

one shirtless pic and whole twitter loses it’s mind😭… andrew garfield is THAT guy pic.twitter.com/WQ5BQGrGhh — a♡ (@levismoore) August 18, 2022

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Andres Garfield told Variety in April.

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while … I need to just be a bit ordinary.”