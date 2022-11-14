‘Falling for Christmas’ Star George Young: Age, Height, Instagram, Roles, and Relationship Status

Falling for Christmas was released on Netflix on Nov. 10 and saw the return of Lindsay Lohan to the acting world. The wholesome Christmas movie features many talented stars, including the dashing Brit actor George Young, who come together to create a magical viewing experience.

George Young age

George looks incredibly youthful. So, many will be surprised to know that the actor is 42 years old. He was born on February 29, 1980, in London, UK, on Leap Day.

George Young height

According to Super Star Bios, George’s height is about 5 ft and 11 inches; other sites estimate the actor to be a bit taller and place him at 6 ft.

George Young Instagram

Those who want to follow the Falling for Christmas star on Instagram can find him under the handle @instageorgey. George has a lot of content for its audience to devour. He has some pretty adorable moments with his young son, as he looks like a regular picture and video-sharing app user.

George Young roles

Apart from his role in Falling for Christmas, George Young has had a varied film and television career. According to IMDb, the actor now has 25 acting credits to his name. He is well known for his work in Malignant (2021), Home (2018), Containment (2016), and the 2014 series Grace. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Asian Television Awards.

George Young’s relationship status

The actor has been laid off from the market for quite some time after getting engaged to Janet Hsieh — a Taiwanese-American television personality, violinist, author, and model — on January 26, 2015.