Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Falling for Christmas’ Star George Young: Age, Height, Instagram, Roles, and Relationship Status

Avatar photo

Published

Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Falling for Christmas was released on Netflix on Nov. 10 and saw the return of Lindsay Lohan to the acting world. The wholesome Christmas movie features many talented stars, including the dashing Brit actor George Young, who come together to create a magical viewing experience.

George Young age

George looks incredibly youthful. So, many will be surprised to know that the actor is 42 years old. He was born on February 29, 1980, in London, UK, on Leap Day.

George Young height

According to Super Star Bios, George’s height is about 5 ft and 11 inches; other sites estimate the actor to be a bit taller and place him at 6 ft.

George Young Instagram

Those who want to follow the Falling for Christmas star on Instagram can find him under the handle @instageorgey. George has a lot of content for its audience to devour. He has some pretty adorable moments with his young son, as he looks like a regular picture and video-sharing app user.

George Young roles

Apart from his role in Falling for Christmas, George Young has had a varied film and television career. According to IMDb, the actor now has 25 acting credits to his name. He is well known for his work in Malignant (2021), Home (2018), Containment (2016), and the 2014 series Grace. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Asian Television Awards.

George Young’s relationship status

The actor has been laid off from the market for quite some time after getting engaged to Janet Hsieh — a Taiwanese-American television personality, violinist, author, and model — on January 26, 2015.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Falling for Christmas, Falling for Christmas plot, Falling for Christmas Netflix, Netflix Falling for Christmas, Falling for Christmas plot, Falling for Christmas Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s Husband? [November 2022]

Like most Christmas movies, the central premise of Falling for Christmas is romance, and Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to that genre, and she...

57 seconds ago
The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date

Entertainment

‘The Wonder’ Cast: Who’s in Netflix’s Psychological Thriller?

Hey folks, Get ready because a new movie starring Florence Pugh lands on Netflix on November 16! If you are looking forward to watching...

2 mins ago
Emily the Criminal, Emily the Criminal plot, Emily the Criminal cast Emily the Criminal, Emily the Criminal plot, Emily the Criminal cast

Entertainment

‘Emily the Criminal’: Netflix Release Date Rumors, Plot, Cast, Official Trailer, and More

Emily the Criminal, starring Aubrey Plaza, arrived at the theatres on August 12th, 2022. John Patton Ford wrote and directed Emily the Criminal. Ford...

3 hours ago
The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Lying Life of Adults’: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Official Teaser, and Everything Else We Know

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that an explosive romance will be landing on our screens come the new year. The Lying Life of Adults,...

3 hours ago
Manifest star Ellen Tamaki, Manifest, Ellen Tamaki Manifest star Ellen Tamaki, Manifest, Ellen Tamaki

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Star Ellen Tamaki’s Age, Height, Instagram, Relationship Status, And Roles

Since Ellen Tamaki joined the cast of Manifest in season 2 as Detective Drea Mikami, Michaela’s new partner at the NYPD, she’s become the...

3 hours ago
The Sympathizer, The Sympathizer plot, robert downey jr The Sympathizer, The Sympathizer plot, robert downey jr

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of The Sympathizer On HBO?

HBO and A24 are getting together for a new project starring Robert Downey Jr. and several actors of Vietnamese descent. According to Deadline, the...

18 hours ago
Laguna Beach Season 3, Laguna Beach new season, Laguna Beach Season 3 plot, Laguna Beach Season 3 cast Laguna Beach Season 3, Laguna Beach new season, Laguna Beach Season 3 plot, Laguna Beach Season 3 cast

Entertainment

Where To Watch Laguna Beach Season 3 Online

One of the most popular reality series will arrive on our favorite streamer. Yes, we’re talking about MTV’s Laguna Beach. Laguna Beach is a...

19 hours ago
Barney documentary, Barney documentary plot, Barney documentary cast, Barney documentary peacock Barney documentary, Barney documentary plot, Barney documentary cast, Barney documentary peacock

Entertainment

Is ‘Selena Gomez’ In The Barney Documentary

The ’90s people may remember the “Barney bashing” about every child’s favorite purple dinosaur, and some may not be familiar with it. Peacock’s new...

19 hours ago
John Wick 4 , John Wick 4, John Wick 4 release date, John Wick 4 cast, John Wick 4 plot John Wick 4 , John Wick 4, John Wick 4 release date, John Wick 4 cast, John Wick 4 plot

Entertainment

Is There Will Be Another John Wick Movie?

John Wick is one of the most famous action movie characters played by Keanu Reeves, and it is not going anywhere anytime soon. Reeves...

19 hours ago
Insidious 5, Insidious 5 new season, Insidious 5 cast, Insidious 5, Insidious 5 plot Insidious 5, Insidious 5 new season, Insidious 5 cast, Insidious 5, Insidious 5 plot

Entertainment

Insidious 5 Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

The Insidious movie franchise is one of the most successful horror movie series of all time. Four movies of this series are out, with...

19 hours ago
Dragon Season 2, Dragon Season 2 plot, Dragon Season 2 release date Dragon Season 2, Dragon Season 2 plot, Dragon Season 2 release date

Entertainment

Dragon Season 2 Release Updates, Plot And More

House of the Dragon Season 1 ended less than a month ago. There is still a lot of stuff to break down, and there...

20 hours ago
Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot

Entertainment

Falling For Christmas 2 Release Date Updates

Lindsay Lohan is going to mark Christmastime on Netflix officially! This gifted actress and singer are cast in the holiday romantic comedy Falling for...

2 days ago