‘Falling for Christmas’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

Lindsay Lohan began her career when she was only ten years old. Lindsay Lohan has brought us so many great movies – from Mean Girls to The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, and many more. Now almost a decade later, Lohan is making her return to film with the upcoming Netflix production, Falling for Christmas!

The star inked a two-movie deal with Netflix. The first one is Falling for Christmas, and the second production is tentatively called Irish Wish.

Janeen Damian wrote and directed Falling for Christmas, with Jeff Bonnett, Michael Damian, and Ron Oliver also serving as writers.

Of course, with a title like “Falling for Christmas,” the film has to come out around the holiday season! The movie will premiere Thursday, November 10, on the streaming service, according to What’s On Netflix.

Synopsis of Falling for Christmas

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The cast of Falling for Christmas

