Fakes: All About Cast, Who plays who in the Canadian comedy?

The Fakes is the latest Canadian comedy series to arrive on Netflix as of September 1.

The series is based on two best friends, Zoe and Rebecca. These two friends are building a fraudulent business plan to provide fake ids to their friends so they can buy beer or whatever they can’t have as kids.

The show Fakes takes us through wildly different versions of events while this business empire rises from each character’s perspective.



Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong are playing the leads alongside Richard Harmon, and Richard plays their go-between, Tryst. There will be a lot of faces that the viewers are familiar with.

The major characters, Zoe Christensen and Rebecca Li, are played by actresses Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong.

The cast member and their roles are listed below:

Baranac from To All the Boys trilogy, Riverdale) as Zoe Christensen

Jennifer Tong from Grand Army, Sacred Lies as Rebecca Li

Richard Harmon from The 100, Bates Motel as Tryst

Eric Bempong from Snowpiercer, The 100 as Ken

Mya Lowe from Yellowjackets, The Imperfects as Sophie

Matreya Scarrwener from Once Upon a Time, Strange Empire as Sally

Debbie Podowski from Love Hard, The Flash as Margot

Toby Hargrave from Altered Carbon, Superman & Lois​​​​​​​ as Larry

Roraigh Falkner from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers as Sam

Maddy Hillis from Project Blue Book, Supernatural as Taylor

Tarun Keram from The Stand, Supernatural as Bobby

