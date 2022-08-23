Connect with us

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’: Will the Netflix Show Return for New Episodes This Week?

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Extraordinary Attorney Woo Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Extraordinary Attorney Woo arrived at Netflix on 29th June, and soon it became popular worldwide. New episodes of this season are released twice a week, and its audience has only grown larger. The last two episodes were released on 17th and 18th August, and the fans are therefore wondering if there will be 2new episodes this week.

Park Eun-bin plays the leading role of Woo Young-woo. Young-woo is an autistic lawyer who undertakes challenging cases as a novice at a top law firm. She has received chiefly credits because of her well-deserved performance.

The story gets better and better and always leaves its viewers excited for more. However, the 16th episode gave the vibe of the season finale. But is it true?
Unfortunately, it is true. There will not be any new episodes of the legal drama series on the streamer this week. The first season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo contains 16 episodes in total, and therefore episode 16 was, in fact, the season finale. Although this is disheartening, there is also some good news about the future of this show.

Although the Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, it is highly likely. The viewership of this show has been off the roof, so the series will probably be renewed for a second season.

