Everything You Need to Know About ‘Wolf Pack’ on Paramount+

The much-anticipated return of Teen Wolf has everyone talking. The fan-favorite characters are back, and they’re facing another adventure this time. But the werewolf drama isn’t the only one set for release on Paramount+. Jeff Davis, the writer, and executive producer have many other stories in store.

A new show about werewolves, Wolf Pack, is coming to TV screens this year – and the brains behind MTV’s Teen Wolf are responsible for it. Like the book series it’s named after, the show will feature a boy and girl teenager whose lives change dramatically because of a wildfire. The fire wakes a supernatural being that starts causing havoc in Los Angeles.

The project features Armani Jackson as Everett, Bella Shepard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. The primary cast member is Sarah Michelle Gellar, who plays Kristin Ramsey – an arson investigator tasked with catching the teenage arsonist behind a recent wildfire.

Kristen is an expert in her area. She’s also a woman who understands personal grief, which will probably feature in the show’s storyline. Gellar has also agreed to be an executive producer on the program.

Outside of the fact that Wolf Pack is scheduled to premiere later this year, no news has been released about a premiere date for the series on Paramount+. Production on the program began after June and continues in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you want to see what goes on behind the scenes of the series, be sure to check out the cast and crew’s Instagram account. Davis recently posted a picture of director Christian Taylor, and the show’s leads have also been documenting their filming experience.