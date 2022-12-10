Everything We Know About ‘Taylor Swift’s’ First Feature Film

Taylor Swift is well known global personality. She is known for her fantastic narrative songwriting inspired by her life experiences. The artist has sold over 200 million records globally and is among the best-selling musicians of all time.

Taylor has been a teel idol since her debut and soon became a pop icon gaining global fame. Michelle Obama has praised her talents and said that despite being an international sensation, Taylor still keeps her feet on the ground. She has also been labeled as “America’s Sweetheart” by the media.

Recently the singer tried her hand at writing and directing a short film called All Too Well: The Short Film. It premiered on November 12, 2021, and got several awards and nominations from film and music organizations. She has also been part of 2022’s comedy thriller called Amsterdam.

Fans eagerly await her upcoming concert tour featuring all her albums, including Midnights. The tour is scheduled to begin on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and end on August 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

Recently, on December 9, 2022, it was announced that Swift would be part of another feature film that will be written and directed by her. As of now, there have yet to be any further updates regarding the title, plot, and cast. She will be making this debut with Searchlight Pictures. Since Disney owns Searchlight Pictures, the movie will ultimately end up streaming on Hulu. Seeing her track record, fans are expecting to see a romantic feature. But will it be a happily ever after, a forbidden romance, or a tragic love story? Only time will tell.