Everything We Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 So Far

Grey's Anatomy season 19
Image Credit: ABC Signature

Fans have eagerly awaited the next season of Grey’s Anatomy since the last season concluded. The 18th season ended with some major cliffhangers for its characters that we’re all looking forward to seeing resolved.

Well, the wait is almost over, guys. You won’t have to wait much longer to see the ABC show, but unfortunately, that won’t be this month.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will premiere on ABC on Thursday, October 6th. The finale is likely to be in May as normal. The networks prefer to stick to their TV schedule that works.

There are plenty of changes coming to Grey’s Anatomy season 19. The biggest one is that Meredith Grey won’t be featured in all episodes. Ellen Pompeo is stepping away from being around full-time. Although she will narrate every episode, she will be present in eight episodes of the 20–24 episode season.

There are a lot of new surgical residents, though. This is questionable, considering the Residency Program was shut down. We know Jake Borelli is returning, so we’ll see more Schmidt, but what about the other residents we’ve come to know in recent years? What do the new residents coming in mean for the program?

Grey’s Anatomy is available on Netflix.

For further updates on Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, stay tuned with us.

You can see the trailer below:

