Even Peters’ Net Worth: How Much is ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Star Worth?

Actor Evan Peters is best known for his roles in movies and TV. The actor recently portrayed serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer in a film about the killer’s life.

Netflix’s original series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is now available to stream. This series revolves around his upbringing and his time in prison with performances by Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald.

According to Netflix, the show explores how these crimes happened with a focus on the victims and the communities that were impacted by the systemic racism of the police. This allowed one of the most notorious serial killers to continue his “murderous spree” in plain sight for over a decade.

This actor is perfect for playing a creepy criminal. You can tell from the trailer. How much does he make? We have the answer for you below.

Evan Peters’ net worth and how he spends his money

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a net worth of $4 million. He was first introduced to acting in 2004 when he had a part in the film Clipping, Adam.

American Horror Story is an FX anthology series. He played many different roles, most notably appearing in multiple positions on the show. He also portrayed Peter Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, in the X-Men film series and WandaVision.

In 2021, John Goodman won an Emmy Award for his performance as Detective Colin Zabel in the HBO show Mare of Easttown.

For further updates, please stay tuned.