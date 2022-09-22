Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Even Peters’ Net Worth: How Much is ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Star Worth?

Avatar photo

Published

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Actor Evan Peters is best known for his roles in movies and TV. The actor recently portrayed serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer in a film about the killer’s life.

Netflix’s original series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is now available to stream. This series revolves around his upbringing and his time in prison with performances by Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald.

According to Netflix, the show explores how these crimes happened with a focus on the victims and the communities that were impacted by the systemic racism of the police. This allowed one of the most notorious serial killers to continue his “murderous spree” in plain sight for over a decade.

This actor is perfect for playing a creepy criminal. You can tell from the trailer. How much does he make? We have the answer for you below.

Evan Peters’ net worth and how he spends his money

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a net worth of $4 million. He was first introduced to acting in 2004 when he had a part in the film Clipping, Adam.

American Horror Story is an FX anthology series. He played many different roles, most notably appearing in multiple positions on the show. He also portrayed Peter Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, in the X-Men film series and WandaVision.

In 2021, John Goodman won an Emmy Award for his performance as Detective Colin Zabel in the HBO show Mare of Easttown.

For further updates, please stay tuned.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Did Dahmer Really Feed Human Meat to His Neighbors?

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is a dark drama based on true events. It arrived on Netflix yesterday and might not be for the...

2 hours ago
Shadow and Bone, Shadow and Bone season 2, Shadow and Bone season 2 release updates Shadow and Bone, Shadow and Bone season 2, Shadow and Bone season 2 release updates

Entertainment

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Release Date: What We Know So Far

The wait for Shadow and Bone season 2 has been exhausting! The last season ended with so many cliffhangers, such as: Kirigan or the...

2 hours ago
A Jazzman’s Blues, A Jazzman’s Blues age ratings, A Jazzman’s Blues plot, A Jazzman’s Blues cast, A Jazzman’s Blues Netflix A Jazzman’s Blues, A Jazzman’s Blues age ratings, A Jazzman’s Blues plot, A Jazzman’s Blues cast, A Jazzman’s Blues Netflix

Entertainment

A Jazzman’s Blues Age Ratings: Is the Tyler Perry Movie Appropriate For Kids?

The release of Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues on Netflix is approaching, but before viewing the film, it is advised to be aware of...

2 hours ago
My Friend Dahmer, My Friend Dahmer Cast, My Friend Dahmer plot My Friend Dahmer, My Friend Dahmer Cast, My Friend Dahmer plot

Entertainment

‘My Friend Dahmer’: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, And Everything Else You Need to Know

People are gearing up for Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story by watching all of the films and documentaries about the notorious serial killer....

2 hours ago
Nailed It! season 7, Nailed It! season 7 Release Date, Nailed It! season 7 Cast, Nailed It! season 7, Nailed It! season 7 Release Date, Nailed It! season 7 Cast,

Entertainment

‘Nailed It!’ Season 7 Release Date, Synopsis, Official Trailer, And More

Nailed It! season 7 will come out soon. You can’t stop watching Nailed It! season 6 because both good and terrible cakes were made...

6 hours ago
The Case Against Adnan Syed, The Case Against Adnan Syed plot, The Case Against Adnan Syed cast The Case Against Adnan Syed, The Case Against Adnan Syed plot, The Case Against Adnan Syed cast

Entertainment

Is ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Available on Netflix?

One of the best well-made true crime documentaries out there has to be The Case Against Adnan Syed. The four-part docuseries premiered on HBO...

7 hours ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

How and When Did Jeffrey Dahmer Die?

Evan Peters plays the notorious serial killer in the 10-episode show by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. This new...

7 hours ago
Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Cast List: Who Plays Who?

Evan Peters is the main attraction in this docuseries, and he will be playing the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Along with Peters,...

7 hours ago
Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast

Entertainment

‘Bling Empire’ Season 3: Release Date, Official Trailer, Cast, And Everything We Know

Bling Empire is based on the lives of some wealthy Asians and their Asian American friends who live incredibly glamorous lifestyles in Los Angeles....

8 hours ago
Family Reunion Part 5, Family Reunion Part 5 release date, Family Reunion Part 5 Netflix, Netflix Family Reunion Part 5, Family Reunion Part 5 release date, Family Reunion Part 5 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Family Reunion’ Part 5, Season 3: Netflix Release Date Officially Announced

The complete list of Netflix movies and shows coming in October is out, and our favorite Family Reunion is on it. The fifth part...

10 hours ago
Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

How Many People Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill?

Evan Peters is playing the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in a 10-episode Netflix series titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On October 7th Netflix...

10 hours ago
Reboot, Reboot cast, Reboot plot, Reboot hulu Reboot, Reboot cast, Reboot plot, Reboot hulu

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘Reboot’ Starring Keegan-Michael Key

Reboot is now streaming, and in this blog, we’ll tell you where you can watch this new comedy series. Reboot was created by the...

10 hours ago