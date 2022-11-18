Connect with us

Evan Peters’ Net Worth and 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Him

Evan Peters, Evan Peters netflix, Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Evan Peters’s performance as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story stunned the audience. Evan has been in this industry for a long time, and it’s time he got well-deserved recognition.

But what is his net worth?

Well, one of his most famous roles is in the movie Kick-Ass, one of his first well-known roles. Evan Peters came so far as to become one of the main leads in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. He also starred in the X-Men series as Quicksilver.

5 facts about Evan Peters

Evan Peter’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Evan Peters’s net worth is about $4 million. This amount is due to his roles in the actors’ movies and TV show projects. We will be seeing Peters star in Snow Ponies, a movie that is in pre-production.

Evan Peters on social media

The actor prefers to keep his personal life private, and as for an Instagram account, he doesn’t have one at time of writing.

Evan Peter’s dating history

Peters has dated actress Emma Roberts, one of his American Horror Story co-stars. The on-and-off-again couple ended it in March 2019, and each moved on with separate partners. Peters has also been associated with Halsey, Alexia Quinn, and Pixie Geldof.

Evan Peter’s acting family

Evan Peters is related to Tom Welling. He and the actor Tom Welling are distant cousins.

Evan Peters depicted another serial killer

The role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is not the first time Peters has taken on such a threatening role. In American Horror Story: Hotel, Peters played the role of James March.

