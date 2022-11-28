‘Eternal Boys’ Season 1, Episode 8: Release Date & Time, Plot, Voice Actors, and Much More

Eternal Boys is an ongoing Japanese anime television sequence created by Chansaana. The vision started in Media Factory’s shōjo manga magazine Monthly Comic Gene in April 2022. The show is orchestrated by Migimi and penned by Kimiko Ueno, and its authentic notion is credited to the Manpuku Geinō Production. The show made its debut on October 11, 2022.

Voice actors

The show’s characters have voices of Daisuke Hirakawa, Katsuyuki Konishi, Jun Fukuyama, Daisuke Namikawa, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Nozomu Sasaki, Haruka Chisuga, Yumiri Hanamori, Hiroki Tōchi, Shotaro Morikubo, Takuma Terashima, KENN, Jun Kasama, Chiaki Kobayashi, Shugo Nakamura, Keisuke Koumoto, Arthur Lounsbery, Haruki Ishiya, and Shun Horie.

Who created and wrote the series?

The manga series was created and written by Manpuku Geinō Production and characterized by Chandana, who made its debut on April 15, 2022. The plot and show were announced and disclosed that it will be released on Animax and BS Fuji.

Plot

The story revolves around the Manpuku Geinō Production agency’s Eikyū Shōnen (Eternal Boys). It is a batch of men who are around 40, and they aspire to become icons and crush such obstacles as their age and physical ailment. The plot moves as these six middle-aged men fight and struggle to prove their worth in the industry, and through their hardships, we will learn that age doesn’t define our talent. There is so much age limit to success, and you can succeed despite not being in your prime.

Release Date

The show‘s episodes were aired two weeks in advance on Fuji TV’s FOD and other streaming starting on September 26, 2022. Normal broadcasting was planned to commence on October 11, 2022. The show is scheduled to conclude in 24 episodes, and as of yet, it has broadcasted seven episodes.

The upcoming episode is titled CD Debut and is expected to be released on November 29, 2022.