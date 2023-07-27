Entertainment companies hiring AI specialists amid Hollywood strike

The film industry is in the eye of a storm as Netflix‘s new Machine Learning product manager role sparks a fiery backlash! Hollywood actors and writers are up in arms, and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are ringing alarm bells about the implications of AI in moviemaking.

The controversy took a front seat when comedian and actor Rob Delaney, fresh from his stint on “Black Mirror” exploring AI and actor replication, slammed the massive salary of the new Netflix gig. He argued that the $900k/year could have provided health insurance for thirty-five actors and their families under SAG-AFTRA. Hollywood writer Elizabeth Benjamin, known for her work on shows like “13 Reasons Why” and “Bones,” shared the sentiment and expressed disgust at the move.

Fellow writers echoed their disappointment, furious that Netflix seemed to prioritize AI over fair compensation for actors. They pointed out that many actors don’t earn enough to qualify for health insurance, making the situation all the more unsettling. The writers’ guild is demanding assurances that AI won’t be used in writing or rewriting without their consent.

Meanwhile, actress and producer Dalila Ali Rajah raised concerns that studios may have already used AI unethically due to the lack of regulations. She argued that the studios need to be held accountable for their actions.

The WGA has sought concessions similar to those the Directors Guild of America (DGA) secured, ensuring that AI is used creatively only after consulting with guild representatives. The AMPTP, on the other hand, clarified that AI-generated material wouldn’t be eligible for writing credit.

Legal expert Daniel Gutenplan warned that AI’s potential impact on filmmaking is vast, from editing to scoring, and could even pose risks to talent. AI is a double-edged sword, promising exciting advancements but also potential dangers.

In the midst of this turmoil, the new Netflix role remains in the spotlight. With a salary range of $300,000 to $900,000, the AI product manager is tasked with defining the strategic vision for the Machine Learning platform and ensuring product success. The qualifications demand extensive experience in Machine Learning, technical prowess, and leadership skills.

It’s a complex battle brewing in Hollywood, as the film industry grapples with the promise and perils of AI. The clash of opinions and interests is sure to shape the future of filmmaking and the role of AI in this ever-evolving creative landscape.