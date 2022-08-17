‘End of the Road’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

End of the Road is the latest thriller film on Netflix this year, and it stars Queen Latifahand as well.
Millicent Shelton created this upcoming film based on David Loughery’s screenplay. Christopher Moore is, however, the man behind the original draft. People might be familiar with Shelton’s work from shows like 30 Rock, Run the World, Insecure, and Titans, and David Loughery is best known for his work- The Intruder.
The production team includes-
Tracey Edmonds -who is producing for Edmonds Entertainment,
Mark Burg – producing for Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan.
Latifah and Shakim Compere are the executive producers for Flavor Unit Entertainment.
The thriller: End of the Road is supposed to be on Netflix on Friday, September. 9th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.
Latifah plays the role of the protagonist- Brenda. Ludacris and Beau Bridges have their roles opposite Latifah. Ludacris will play Reggie( Brenda’s brother ), and Bridges’ role remains unknown.
The list of cast members and their roles are listed below-
Queen Latifah as Brenda Beau Bridges
Ludacris as Reggie
Jesse Luken as Harvey Ruck
Frances Lee McCain as Val
Travis Hammer as Skinny
Keith Jardine as Mace
Tabatha Shaun as Shelby
Shaun Dixon as Cam
Amie MacKenzie as Lucy
Efrain Villa as Pepe Ochoa
Mychala Lee as Kelly Freeman
Aaron Valentine as Zach