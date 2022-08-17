‘End of the Road’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

End of the Road is the latest thriller film on Netflix this year, and it stars Queen Latifahand as well.

Millicent Shelton created this upcoming film based on David Loughery’s screenplay. Christopher Moore is, however, the man behind the original draft. People might be familiar with Shelton’s work from shows like 30 Rock, Run the World, Insecure, and Titans, and David Loughery is best known for his work- The Intruder.

The production team includes-



Tracey Edmonds -who is producing for Edmonds Entertainment,

Mark Burg – producing for Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan.

Latifah and Shakim Compere are the executive producers for Flavor Unit Entertainment.

The thriller: End of the Road is supposed to be on Netflix on Friday, September. 9th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Latifah plays the role of the protagonist- Brenda. Ludacris and Beau Bridges have their roles opposite Latifah. Ludacris will play Reggie( Brenda’s brother ), and Bridges’ role remains unknown.



The list of cast members and their roles are listed below-



Queen Latifah as Brenda Beau Bridges

Ludacris as Reggie

Jesse Luken as Harvey Ruck

Frances Lee McCain as Val

Travis Hammer as Skinny

Keith Jardine as Mace

Tabatha Shaun as Shelby

Shaun Dixon as Cam

Amie MacKenzie as Lucy

Efrain Villa as Pepe Ochoa

Mychala Lee as Kelly Freeman

Aaron Valentine as Zach

END OF THE ROAD | Official Trailer | Netflix