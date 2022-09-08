‘End of the Road’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s New Thriller?

In the Netflix thriller End of the Road, Queen Latifah stars as a recently widowed mother trying to take her kids cross-country to start a new life.

But once they hit the New Mexico desert, the road trip is horrifying as Brenda and her family cross paths with a killer. They’ll have to do whatever it takes to fight for survival. This is based on the novel by Millicent Sheldon. Ludacris and Beau Bridges also star in End of the Road.

Netflix recently announced a new lineup for “Netflix and Chills” in 2022. End of the Road is one of the most significant new releases this week, so families might be curious if it’s suitable to watch together with their kids. Below, we’ll provide information on the movie’s parent’s guide and rating.

End of the Road parents guide and age rating

End of the Road has some sexual content, violence, language, drugs, and blood. It is rated R, so it might not be the right selection for a family movie night. This suspenseful thriller got an R rating because of these elements.

I have not seen the movie yet, but it sounds like it is okay for parents to watch it alone first before they let kids watch it.

