End of The Road Ending Explained

Published

End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s latest thriller, End of the Road, Starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris, follows a family targeted by a killer while driving through the New Mexico desert.

End of the Road ending explained: Who is Mr. Cross?

Viewers probably know that the secret crime boss “Mr. Cross” is the sheriff played by Beau Bridges. While Brenda is busy fighting white supremacists for the bag of money stolen from the motel, Cross takes Kelly and Reggie to his house and discloses that he had Cam tied up in his trunk the entire time.

End of the Road ending explained: What happens to the Freeman family?

End of the Road ends on a happy note for the Freeman family. The family successfully escapes from Cross and his wife, and a showdown in the woods ends with Brenda using a stick of dynamite to blow Cross and his wife sky-high. Well, that, in turn, becomes a suitably bloody and violent death scene.

End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot
Image Credit: Netflix

End of the Road ending explained: What happens to the money?

In the end, the Freemans recuperate at a diner, and Reggie says he once again stole the drug money. But this time, since Cross is dead, no one will come after the cash. So the Freemans will officially get their fresh start.

