‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Update: Is The Show Coming to Netflix This Month?

Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris
Image Credit: Netflix

Emily Cooper’s marketing and romantic misadventures in Paris have been gone for too long. However, Emily in Paris season 3 is on its way to Netflix. Fear not.

After the premiere of Emily in Paris season 2 before Christmas in 2021, Netflix gave the green light to the Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series for a third and fourth season.

The production of its new season was going on in Paris all summer. However, additional details regarding the arrival of season 3 haven’t been announced yet. Netflix will probably disclose new updates at the TUDUM fan event on September 24.

Unfortunately, the new season will not be streaming on Netflix in September 2022. Emily in Paris season 3 wasn’t there on the complete list of new release movies and shows coming in the month.

The filming of Emily in Paris season 3 started Back in June 2022. As of September 2022, the cast and crew are working hard to create this new season. Ashley Park, starring as Mindy in the series, shared a behind-the-scenes snap on August 23.

The filming might come to an end in the coming months, but the production of season 3 will take much longer than in season 2. The second season was filmed from May to July 2021 and was released later on December 22, 2021. Considering that the filming of Emily in Paris season 3 started long after July this year, release date by the end of 2022 is unlikely.

