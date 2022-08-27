Elvis: When Elvis Is Coming To HBO Max

The long-awaited release of Elvis finally occurred when Warner Bros. Pictures’ biopic debuted theatrically on June 24th. The fans who do not want it on the big screen are waiting for the film to arrive on the OTT platform.

The biographical musical drama describes the life and career of cultural icon Elvis Presley. It shows his early days as a child to his remarkable rise to fame. Austin Butler plays the role of the star, and Tom Hanks plays the role of Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The duo’s complicated relationship can also be seen on screen.

Based on the rock and roll legend, the plan was that this movie would be released on HBO Max 45 days after it releases on the big screens. The release on the streamer was supposed to be on August 8th. Unfortunately, Elvis is still not available on the platform(HBO max) for its subscribers.

However, we now know the exact dates when the movie arrives on the streaming service. HBO Max announced that Elvis would be released Friday, September 2nd. The fans must be relieved.

Image Credit: HBO Max

It seems like Warner Bros. will not be following the 45-day structure anymore. According to reports from Decider, the production company said that going forward, “HBO Max release dates for movies will be on a case by case basis instead of the 45 days post-release we’ve gotten used to.”