Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Elvis: When Elvis Is Coming To HBO Max

Published

Elvis HBO Max, Elvis, Elvis release date
Image Credit: HBO Max

The long-awaited release of Elvis finally occurred when Warner Bros. Pictures’ biopic debuted theatrically on June 24th. The fans who do not want it on the big screen are waiting for the film to arrive on the OTT platform.

The biographical musical drama describes the life and career of cultural icon Elvis Presley. It shows his early days as a child to his remarkable rise to fame. Austin Butler plays the role of the star, and Tom Hanks plays the role of Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The duo’s complicated relationship can also be seen on screen.

Based on the rock and roll legend, the plan was that this movie would be released on HBO Max 45 days after it releases on the big screens. The release on the streamer was supposed to be on August 8th. Unfortunately, Elvis is still not available on the platform(HBO max) for its subscribers.

However, we now know the exact dates when the movie arrives on the streaming service. HBO Max announced that Elvis would be released Friday, September 2nd. The fans must be relieved.

Image Credit: HBO Max

It seems like Warner Bros. will not be following the 45-day structure anymore. According to reports from Decider, the production company said that going forward, “HBO Max release dates for movies will be on a case by case basis instead of the 45 days post-release we’ve gotten used to.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Halloween Ends, Halloween Ends plot, Halloween Ends cast Halloween Ends, Halloween Ends plot, Halloween Ends cast

Entertainment

Halloween Ends: Is It Available On Peacock?

The renewal of the Halloween franchise has been a pleasure to watch. The fans were excited for Halloween Ends. In 2021, the fans also...

2 hours ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

Me Time: All Songs Featured In The Movie

Me Time is finally streaming on Netflix. Directed by John Hamburg, Me Time is a buddy comedy about a stay-at-home dad who goes on...

2 hours ago
Star Wars, Star Wars: Andor, Andor Star Wars, Star Wars: Andor, Andor

Entertainment

Star Wars: Andor Is Not “A Show For 9-year-olds.”

Tony Gilroy created the upcoming Andor TV show that will premiere on September 21. It is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars...

2 hours ago
halloween ends, halloween ends plot, halloween ends review halloween ends, halloween ends plot, halloween ends review

Entertainment

Halloween Ends: Is Halloween Ends The Final Movie In The Series?

After Rob Zombie’s take on the franchise, David Gordon Green revived the menace of The Shape in 2018 with Halloween. It’s a direct sequel...

4 hours ago
Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Are Partner Track Stars Dominic Sherwood and Arden Cho Dating?

We can say that the chemistry between Jeff Murphy, played by Dominic Sherwood, and Ingrid Yun, played by Arden Cho is like a fire...

4 hours ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

Me Time: Who’s In The Mark Wahlberg And Kevin Hart Netflix movie?

The 2022 comedy film Me Time follows the life of Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who has little “me time.” He does all the household...

4 hours ago
Jane, jane movie, Jane plot Jane, jane movie, Jane plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch Jane Online, Is It On Netflix

Jane starring Madelaine Petsch is now out! Jane is a thriller movie helmed by Sabrina Jaglom from a screenplay co-written by Rishi Rajani and...

4 hours ago
Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix

Entertainment

5 Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend: Partner Track, Lost Ollie, And Mo

As August comes to a close, don’t forget to check out the latest releases in Netflix shows. Today, we bring the best series and...

4 hours ago
The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot

Entertainment

Michele Morrone Star Of 365 Days Teases Possible Fourth Film

365 Days franchise’s leading man Michele Morrone seems quite keen on the prospect of returning as Massimo Torricelli, it seems fans are not the...

4 hours ago
Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Partner Track Soundtrack: All Featured Songs

Partner Track is finally streaming on Netflix and we are loving the soundtracks used in the series. There are tons of music featured in...

4 hours ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

‘Me Time’: Release Date and Time [Worldwide]

Get ready to laugh with Regina Hall, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Hart when their new comedy Me Time releases on Netflix! Director John Hamburg...

1 day ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy’: Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

On Wednesday, June 22, The Umbrella Academy season 3 debuted, and we finally found out what happens between the Sparrow Academy and the Umbrella...

1 day ago