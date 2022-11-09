‘Down to Earth’ Season 2 Starring Zac Efron: Release Date, Official Trailer, Episode Count, and More!

Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2 is releasing on Netflix this Friday, November 11. Below we have shared all the details you need to watch the new episodes as soon as they premiere.

The season begins with Darin and Zac visiting prominent eco-warriors to learn more about Australia’s conservation efforts to save endangered species like koala bears and Tasmanian devils.

Release time of Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2

Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2 is releasing on Friday, November 11. All eight episodes of Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under will be released at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. Those in the Central timezone will look at a 2:00 a.m. CT release time.

With just eight episodes running approximately 30-40 minutes in length, it shouldn’t take too long to watch the new season.

The series is rated TV-PG and aimed at all audiences to enjoy as the show offers tools and techniques that viewers can employ at home to restore the earth and promote conservation efforts worldwide.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2 trailer

