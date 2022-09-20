Does Sky Die in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2? [Spoiler Alert]

The new season of Fate: The Winx Saga is finally streaming on Netflix. This teen fantasy series is based on the Nickelodeon animated show Winx Club, starring Abigail Cowen as Bloom Peters. Bloom is a fairy who was unaware of her powers until the events leading up to season 1. So, now she attends a boarding school named Alfea out in the Otherworld for magical kids. However, just because she knows about her powers doesn’t mean she has them under control.

Sky dies in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2. This devastates Bloom emotionally, and she gets furious, and her powers start up. Fortunately, Sebastian is able to save Sky by using his Blood Witch magic. Sky was therefore brought back to life.

We see Sky alive and well at the end of the season. Although Sky is alive, he’s emotionally shattered as Bloom decides to leave the Otherworld and join the Realm of Darkness which Sebastian opened so she can go and close it. She’s set herself on a serious mission and doesn’t have time for Sky. Well, that is understandable, as she’s got a lot of power and is trying to use it for good. You know what they say-

“with great power comes great responsibility.”

