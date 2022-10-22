From Scratch is Netflix’s newest limited series, and it takes one of the most compelling aspects of human culture and translates it visually. It tells a cross-cultural love story beautifully, with moments of joy and sorrow that come together in an eight-episode season.

The Unrecoverable Memories series follows Amy, an American student studying in Italy who dreams of becoming an artist. When she meets a charming Sicilian chef, Lino, during her time in the city, her boring life gets turned upside down. Fate has other plans for them, and they are drawn back to one another.

The pair eventually fall in love and find themselves swept up in a whirlwind romance as Lino returns to the United States, and they chase their dreams. But when life throws them an unexpected curveball in the form of an unimaginable health challenge, they develop a stronger bond than ever before.

Does Lino die in From Scratch?

If you’re watching From Scratch for the first time, your curiosity has been piqued. The series starts with a tearful Amy wandering into her kitchen to find herself hit by memories of Lino. As she picks up a brown journal sitting on the counter, we flashback to the beginning of Amy and Lino’s relationship and their emotional love story that unfolds over ten episodes.

The scene seems to foreshadow what’s to come and creates a lot of curiosity among viewers early on regarding what will happen to Lino.

In the opening scene of From Scratch, Lino is already experiencing fatal symptoms, which will eventually lead to his death. Sadly, Lino ends up dying in the series, which we promise will hit you hard, especially since it’s foreshadowed from the first scene.