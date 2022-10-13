Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor’: When Will Jodie Wittaker’s Final Episode Air?

Avatar photo

Published

Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor, Doctor Who, Doctor Who plot, Doctor Who release updates
Image Credit: BBC

With the release of Commander Chris’s last episode of Doctor Who, it is uncertain when the show will return either on television or streaming. The question remains: When does Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor air?

Due to the COVID-19 mandate, Doctor Who has had a lot of changes and trouble. Season 13 originally had 11 episodes, with one extra episode added as an add-on. Then, it was reduced to eight episodes and two specials. Now it’s almost over for Jodie Whittaker, with just six left until its last season finale.

When will Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor air?

The new Series 11 will air on Sunday, Oct. 23. It’s a week earlier than I expected, and I honestly thought the show would air the day before Halloween – yesterday was the last episode they filmed. So if you’re not in your home country, get ready to tune in!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will see the regeneration of Jodie Whittaker’s character. We already know that Ncuti Gatwa will play the role for the 14th season, but we don’t know when they’ll make that final appearance.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor takes us to 1916 Russia for some of it. It has some interesting concepts and scenes in this episode. It looks like a lot is going on throughout different periods and on different planets. Some characters are missing in the 21st century, while others are trying to reach out to the Doctor. The main plot looks at another traveler called Rasputin, who had some sort of hold over Tsar Nicholas. What exactly is happening?

Dr. Who, Yas, and Dan will work together to solve the mystery. But is The Master friend or foe when they’re in a desert with no technology? It’s hard to guess!

Something to note is that this episode is longer than most, and it’s 90 minutes long. In the UK, it will start at 7:30 p.m. and run through to 9 p.m. as it airs on a network without commercial breaks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2 Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2

Entertainment

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19, Episode 2: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Tonight’s Online Stream

Don’t miss a beat with the compelling new episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2. It airs tonight! It was really interesting to...

11 mins ago
Station 19 Season 6, Station 19 new season, Station 19 Season 6 plot, Station 19 Season 6 cast Station 19 Season 6, Station 19 new season, Station 19 Season 6 plot, Station 19 Season 6 cast

Entertainment

‘Station 19’ Season 6, Episode 2: Everything You Need to Know

In the second episode of Season 6, Station 19 takes on a new case that sees one of their own breaking the rules: Maya....

11 mins ago
Hannibal movies or shows, Hannibal, Hannibal movies, Hannibal shows Hannibal movies or shows, Hannibal, Hannibal movies, Hannibal shows

Entertainment

Where to Watch All the ‘Hannibal’ Movies and Shows Online

There are lots of people who are looking for spooky movies and TV shows in the coming weeks. Each time a new Hannibal adaptation...

11 mins ago
Last Seen Alive, Last Seen Alive cast, Last Seen Alive plot, Last Seen Alive Netflix Last Seen Alive, Last Seen Alive cast, Last Seen Alive plot, Last Seen Alive Netflix

Entertainment

‘Last Seen Alive’ Cast, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

Last Seen Alive starring Gerard Butler, was released this past summer on Friday, June 3. But recent additions to Netflix have garnered the film...

12 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Where are the Broaddus Family Now?

The critically acclaimed series premieres on Thursday, Oct. 13 (Today). While waiting for the true crime miniseries to arrive, people have been looking up...

5 hours ago
TAR, TAR plot, TAR cast, TAR review TAR, TAR plot, TAR cast, TAR review

Entertainment

‘Tár’ Starring Cate Blanchett: Release Date, Where to Watch, Trailer, Plot, and More

For a slick, well-crafted thriller about the modern art world and the criminal underworld, Tár is well worth your time. The movie premiered at...

5 hours ago
Jexi, Jexi cast, Jexi plot, Jexi sound tracks Jexi, Jexi cast, Jexi plot, Jexi sound tracks

Entertainment

‘Jexi’: Soundtrack for Netflix’s New Comedy [All Songs]

Looking for a lighthearted comedy movie with a bunch of laughs? Then Jexi is just what you’re looking for. The 2019 film has just...

5 hours ago
Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix

Entertainment

Is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Season 2 on Netflix?

When it comes to witch shows, there is no denying that the excellent series A Discovery of Witches is a spellbinding affair that fans...

6 hours ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Worldwide Release Times on Netflix

Netflix has several popular movies and TV shows right now. From cult classics such as American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy Productions creates new content...

6 hours ago
Salem, Salem cast, where to watch Salem, Salem plot Salem, Salem cast, where to watch Salem, Salem plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Salem’ on Netflix? (Where to Watch)

There is no better time to check out a witch-filled series than during the Halloween season, making Salem a must-watch affair. But can Netflix...

6 hours ago
The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Is the 657 Boulevard House a Real Place?

Looking for a spooky new show you’ll have on the edge of your seat waiting to see what happens next? The Watcher is released...

6 hours ago
Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot

Entertainment

Who’s in ‘Spirit Rangers’? [Full Cast List]

The New Netflix Original animated series, The Spirit Rangers, is available for a whole family to enjoy soon! The 10-episode season premiered on October...

6 hours ago