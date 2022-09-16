‘Do Revenge’ Star Talia Ryder Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, And Trailer

Do Revenge, a new teen comedy available this weekend on Netflix is a movie that any fan of Talia Ryder would enjoy.

Ryder, who stars in Strangers on a Train, plays Gabbi. Revenge is loosely based on the Alfred Hitchcock film.

Just who is this on -the-rise actress?

Age of Talia Ryder

Talia Ryder, 20, is an American born on August 16, 2002. She is of the Leo zodiac and was born 20 years ago.

Height of Talia Ryder

Talia stands at 5 feet and 3 inches. The media outlet also reports that she has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Instagram of Talia Ryder

The pictures on Talia’s Instagram show her daily life, letting us know who she is and what she likes. With over 100 images of herself, Talia has shown us a lot of herself, and we can tell that this famous actress knows the ins and outs. It seems all her followers are also interested in her content because she has over 269 thousand followers who seem appreciative of her content.

Roles of Talia Ryder

You might know Talia from her previous series and films. Here are all the titles she will appear in, as per IMDb:

Master (2022)

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022)

West Side Story (2021)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)

Only We Know (2018)

Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice (2016)