Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Star Maia Reficco’s Bio, Instagram, Other Roles, And More

Published

Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast
Image Credit: Netflix

Maia Reficco from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin plays the popular high school teen Montana in this upcoming teen comedy film Do Revenge. The film also stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes.

The cast members of this movie include plenty of famous faces who have appeared in other Netflix projects.

One of those stars is Maia Reficco. This Argentine-American actress and singer was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 14th, 2000. Her star sign is Cancer. Maia is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Maia is pretty active on her social media. Her Instagram [email protected] has about 1.5 million followers. She regularly posts professional shots, candid photographs, and plenty of behind-the-scenes snapshots from her latest film and television projects.

Maia is also on Tiktok, and she has about 3.3 million followers on this platform which is more than her Instagram. Her YouTube channel has all her latest music, so fans can also try it.

Maia is one of the leads on the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, where she stars as Noa Olivar. The series just got renewed for a second season as well. Before this, Maia’s breakout role was in the Nickelodeon Latin America musical telenovela Kally’s Mashup, where she played the lead role as Kally Ponce.

She is also going to star opposite Kit Connor from the Heartstopper in his upcoming adaptation of A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey.

In August, Maia was also included in the cast of the action movie One Fast Move, co-starring KJ Apa and Eric Dane.

To know more about Do Revenge stars, stay tuned to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge actors bio Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge actors bio

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams Bio, Instagram, Role, And More

Good news for the fans of Austin Abrams, as the actor is about to star as Max in the Netflix film, Do Revenge. Austin...

2 mins ago
Family Law, Family Law cast, Family Law plot Family Law, Family Law cast, Family Law plot

Entertainment

The CW’s ‘Family Law’ Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

The series Family Law starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber as a father-daughter duo is a part of the network’s acquisition roster. Staite stars...

8 mins ago
ELIO, ELIO release date, ELIO plot ELIO, ELIO release date, ELIO plot

Entertainment

Pixar Announce New Sci-Fi Movie ‘Elio’ For 2024

Pixar has declared their upcoming galaxy-filled project—ELIO. There is not much information available regarding this upcoming release. But based on the impressive cast list...

9 mins ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

When is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

When will the episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 be release on Netflix? The wait is almost over. Fans have waited for...

9 mins ago
End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot

Entertainment

Will ‘End of the Road’ Get a Sequel?

Netflix mainly releases sequels to action movies like Extraction or Red Notice. Both of these titles were successful with audiences, even if not so...

11 mins ago
Vanessa Villela wedding, Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardey, Nick Vanessa Villela wedding, Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardey, Nick

Entertainment

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy in San Diego

On September 3, at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. “Selling Sunset” star Vanessa Villela wed Nick Hardy in a “magical and...

15 mins ago
Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot

Entertainment

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Where is Lori Vallow’s Son Colby Ryan Now?

Netflix’s newest docuseries is a three-episode true crime series. Sins of Our Mother tells the story of Lori Vallow and the disappearance of her...

17 mins ago

Business

How to Conduct Healthy Layoffs

How to mitigate the sting of the layoff process and help them feel fairer overall.

6 hours ago

Lifestyle

How to Get That Job You Want

Do research the company you're applying to and the tasks you'll be performing.

6 hours ago

College

How to Reach Your Potential in College

Are you looking for ways to reach your potential and become more productive in studying? Here are the top tips to help you build...

7 hours ago

Entertainment

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Full Cast List Revealed

A new season of Dancing with the Stars has finally hit our screens. Season 31 of the dance competition series will be released on...

7 hours ago
Hocus Pocus 2, Hocus Pocus 2 plot, Hocus Pocus 2 cast Hocus Pocus 2, Hocus Pocus 2 plot, Hocus Pocus 2 cast

Entertainment

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ New and Returning Cast, Disney+ Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And More

We are just weeks away from the release of Hocus Pocus 2, which will bring delight once again to people of all ages after...

7 hours ago