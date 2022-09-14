‘Do Revenge’ Star Maia Reficco’s Bio, Instagram, Other Roles, And More

Maia Reficco from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin plays the popular high school teen Montana in this upcoming teen comedy film Do Revenge. The film also stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes.

The cast members of this movie include plenty of famous faces who have appeared in other Netflix projects.

One of those stars is Maia Reficco. This Argentine-American actress and singer was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 14th, 2000. Her star sign is Cancer. Maia is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Maia is pretty active on her social media. Her Instagram [email protected] has about 1.5 million followers. She regularly posts professional shots, candid photographs, and plenty of behind-the-scenes snapshots from her latest film and television projects.

Maia is also on Tiktok, and she has about 3.3 million followers on this platform which is more than her Instagram. Her YouTube channel has all her latest music, so fans can also try it.

Maia is one of the leads on the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, where she stars as Noa Olivar. The series just got renewed for a second season as well. Before this, Maia’s breakout role was in the Nickelodeon Latin America musical telenovela Kally’s Mashup, where she played the lead role as Kally Ponce.

She is also going to star opposite Kit Connor from the Heartstopper in his upcoming adaptation of A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey.

In August, Maia was also included in the cast of the action movie One Fast Move, co-starring KJ Apa and Eric Dane.

To know more about Do Revenge stars, stay tuned to our website.