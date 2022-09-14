Connect with us

‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams Bio, Instagram, Role, And More

Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge actors bio
Image Credit: Netflix

Good news for the fans of Austin Abrams, as the actor is about to star as Max in the Netflix film, Do Revenge.

Austin Abrams was born in Sarasota, Florida, on September 2nd, 1996. So, he is currently 26 years old, and his star sign is Virgo.

Austin has light brown hair and dark green-blue eyes, and according to Celeb Heights, the actor stands at approximately 5-feet-7-inches.

Speaking of social media, unfortunately, unlike most of his fellow co-stars from Do Revenge co-stars, Austin does not maintain an official Instagram page or any other social media account. But maybe he’ll create one soon as hundreds of thousands of his fans are dying to know more about him.

Austin Abrams has worked on a lot of projects throughout his career. A few of them are listed below:

Mosquito (2010) as Colt Rossdale
The Inbetweeners (2012) as Todd Cooper
The Kings of Summer (2013) as Aaron
Shameless (2014) as Henry McNally
Paper Towns (2015) as Ben
The Walking Dead (2015) as Ron Anderson
Tragedy Girls (2017) as Craig Thompson
The Americans (2018) as Jackson Barber
This Is Us (2019) as Marc McKeon
Dash & Lily (2020) as Dash

To know more about Do Revenge’s Cast Bio, Please stay tuned.

