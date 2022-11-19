Do Jen and Ben end up together in Dead to Me season 3? (spoilers)

In Dead to Me season 3, Jen and Judy recover from the hospital hit-and-run car accident, which drops surprising news for the inseparable pair. However, they still have the FBI investigating Steve’s death to worry about.

Does Jen end up with Ben in Dead to Me season 3?

Ultimately Ben admits the truth about the hit and runs to Jen and Judy, but the secret they’re hiding from them pretty much pushes it under the rug. The feelings between Jen and Ben linger, and the guilt stays.

Although Jen has feelings for Ben, and they sleep together in season 3, she doesn’t want to pursue something with him because she killed his brother. Also, she’s focused on Judy’s cancer treatment and the ongoing FBI investigation.

In the end, Jen commits to a relationship with Ben after Judy’s death. She may have killed Steve, but she loves Ben, and they’re about to start a family together. Jen’s pregnancy with Joey, their daughter, was a massive surprise and a motivation for the pair to get together.

However, in the series finale, Jen reveals her newfound peace. We will see Been enjoying the pool with Charlie and Henry as Jen sits on the poolside with Joey. When the pain of guilt comes back, she tells Ben she needs to talk about something. The scene was incomplete, but we can only imagine what happened next in that conversation and their relationship.

