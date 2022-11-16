Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Disney’s Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is ‘Dead in the Water’

Avatar photo

Published

Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie pirates of carabean
Image Credit: Walt Disney

A few years ago, we heard about Disney’s attempt to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise by getting Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie to lead the new installment.

Although that dream is dead, Robbie just disclosed it to Vanity Fair. “We had an idea, and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” she said. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Johnny Depp will not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
Another Pirates project is in the making, and this one is written by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Mazin is currently the showrunner of HBO’s The Last of Us. That’s an enormous responsibility, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this other Pirates movie were also dead in the water, although we haven’t heard anything regarding that one yet.

Neither of these projects would involve Johnny Depp, whose Captain Jack Sparrow made up the center of the franchise. That both makes sense, as Depp has been involved in controversy over the last few years, and it makes no sense because I don’t know if the Pirates franchise is that great to escape the shadow of the man who took it to where it is now.

But maybe we should just let it be. Yes, Hollywood (and especially Disney) wants everlasting franchises, but there have been precisely one good Pirates of the Caribbean movie — 2003 original —and it all went downhill. Disney might have some other ideas to explore.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot

Entertainment

Bob’s Burgers Episode Recap: “Ready Player Gene”

Bob’s Burgers involves one of the most loved cartoon families. However, there can be some discrepancies when it comes to the Belcher family. We...

7 mins ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

What time is ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

Dead to Me, fans are ready to watch Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini reunite on screen for the third and final season. The new...

12 mins ago
Ancient Apocalypse, Ancient Apocalypse plot, Ancient Apocalypse cast, Ancient Apocalypse Netflix Ancient Apocalypse, Ancient Apocalypse plot, Ancient Apocalypse cast, Ancient Apocalypse Netflix

Entertainment

What is Graham Hancock’s ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ on Netflix About?

Everyone should try to learn about the mysteries of this world via a Netflix docuseries twice a year. Not only will it keep you...

19 mins ago
Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live new episodes Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live new episodes

Entertainment

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48, Episode 7: Who’s Hosting and When is it Airing?

The Dave Chappelle-hosted Saturday Night Live episode will not be the final episode of the season, but it is the last one for a...

22 mins ago
Chronicles of Narnia plot, Chronicles of Narnia netflix, netflix Chronicles of Narnia plot, Chronicles of Narnia netflix, netflix

Entertainment

Greta Gerwig Set to Direct Two ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Films for Netflix

In 2018, Netflix intended to adapt C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia series. This was when everyone was aiming to snap up high fantasy properties...

30 mins ago
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lord of the Rings Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lord of the Rings

Entertainment

‘The Rings of Power’ Producer Explains Why the Show Isn’t a Prequel to Game of Thrones

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concluded its first season the other month, and it will take a while before returning...

38 mins ago
The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clauses plot, The Santa Clauses cast, The Santa Clauses disney The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clauses plot, The Santa Clauses cast, The Santa Clauses disney

Entertainment

‘The Santa Clauses’: Where to Watch, Cast, Official Trailer, Plot and More

The Santa Clauses is a new Christmas comedy miniseries that promises to include just as much family and heart fun as the original movies,...

57 mins ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

1899’s Miguel Bernardeau Age, Instagram, Height, Roles, and More

1899 is the next Netflix show you need to watch. It’s a mystery-horror series created by Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese....

1 hour ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann

Entertainment

1899’s Andreas Pietschmann Age, Instagram, Height, Roles, and More

A mystery-horror series named 1899 will be added to Netflix on November 17th. This is a show that subscribers should add to their watchlist....

2 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

1899’s Fflyn Edwards Age, Instagram, Height, Roles, and More

1899 is Netflix’s upcoming mystery-horror series. It’s based on a group of European immigrants traveling from Europe to America by steamship to look for...

2 hours ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

1899’s Isabella Wei Age, Bio, Instagram, Height, and Roles

1899 is the latest Netflix show on the streamer on November 17th. The plot is intriguing, and the show consists of a talented well-ensemble...

2 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

1899’s Clara Rosager Age, Bio, Instagram, Role, and More

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s Netflix series titled 1899 will come to Netflix on November 17th. Fans of the sci-fi series Dark must...

2 hours ago