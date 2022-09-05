‘Devil in Ohio’ Star Evan Ellison’s Age, Place of Birth, Instagram, Role, and More

Devil in Ohio is the latest thriller to arrive on our Netflix screens. Evan Ellison is one of the show’s actors who helped bring the series to life. In this show, Ellison plays the role of Sebastian, and Sebastian works as the editor-in-chief of the high school newspaper. This character is not the show’s main character, but he plays a vital role in the plot.

The official log-line for the show, through Netflix’s Media Center, reads: “When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.”

Evan Ellison was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in 2003. The exact date is still unknown, but he is considered 19.

The actor has a private Instagram account, which means that the audience will not be able to go through his page unless he wants them to. His Instagram ID is @evanellison_.

Evan has not done any notable work yet. So, Devil in Ohio will be his first significant on-screen role. He plays the role of Sebastian Zelle, a Mathis children’s school student who Jules (Xaria Dotson)later develops a crush on.

