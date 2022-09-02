Connect with us

‘Devil in Ohio’ Soundtrack: All Songs Episodes 1-8

Devil in Ohio, Devil in Ohio cast, Devil in Ohio plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s latest series, Devil in Ohio, is finally available to stream. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Daria Polatin, and Daria Polatin also serves as the showrunner.

Given the show’s Midwestern setting and creepy vibe, it is not surprising that the Devil in Ohio has a lot of haunting melodies and songs.

Here’s a look in full at the show’s soundtrack, episode by episode.

Devil in Ohio theme song

Devil in Ohio features an opening credit sequence complete with a theme song called “Lessons of the Fire” by Bishop Briggs & Will Bates.

Devil in Ohio soundtrack, broken down by episode.

Devil in Ohio episode 1 songs

“The Thread Of The Thing” by Fay Wolf
“Salvation From the Dawn” – Will Bates feat. Maiah Manser
“good four u” by Olivia Rodrigo

Devil in Ohio episode 2 songs

“The Water Is Wide” was performed by Emily Deschanel.

Devil in Ohio episode 3 songs

“Salvation From the Dawn” – Will Bates feat. Maiah Manser
“do/SAY” by Lipstick Jodi

Devil in Ohio episode 4 songs

“Roll (My Eyes)” by Lelli
Dani and Peter sing “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher at karaoke.

Devil in Ohio episode 5 songs

“A Soalin'” by Peter & Paul & Mary
“Devil’s Stompin’ Ground” by Southern Culture On The Skids
“MURDER ME” by Blood Red Shoes
“Fatal” by Debby Friday

Devil in Ohio episode 6 songs

“The Water is Wide” by Fay Wolf
“Violet” by Hole

Devil in Ohio episode 7 songs

“I Guess You Get What’s Coming” by Cody Crump

Dani (Naomi Tan) sings “Don’t Rain On My Parade” by Barbara Streisand.

“Sit Down (Extended Mix)” by VINAI & HARRISON
“Baby” by Donna Blue
“Matinee” by REYNA

Devil in Ohio episode 8 songs

“The Gift of the Rose” by Isabella Summers and Elise McQueen

