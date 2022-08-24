‘Devil in Ohio’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

Temperance Brennan is officially back on TV this September. Obviously, Temperance Brennan will not be playing Bones, but Emily Deschanel is the lead in the Netflix series Devil in Ohio.

Devil in Ohio is based on the novel Devil in Ohio by Daria Polatin. Polatin is heavily involved with the show as the showrunner and writer, meaning fans of the novel should expect a faithful adaptation.

All eight episodes of Devil in Ohio will premiere next Friday, September 2, 2022, on Netflix.

The cast of Devil in Ohio

The main attraction to this cast is Emily Deschanel. It has been a bit since we’ve seen her in a leading TV role since Bones wrapped.

Besides Deschanel, the cast includes Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, and Sam Jaeger, who you might recognize from the Facebook Watch series The Birch.

Here’s the complete cast list:

Samantha Ferris as Rhoda

Keenan Tracey as Noah

Sam Jaeger as Peter

Naomi Tan as Dani

Tahmoh Penikett as Malachai

Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez

Jason Sakaki as Isaac

Evan Ellison as Sebastian

Emily Deschanel as Suzanne Mathis

Madeleine Arthur as Mae

Xaria Dotson as Jules

Alisha Newton as Helen

The trailer of Devil in Ohio is below.