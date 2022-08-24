‘Devil in Ohio’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

Temperance Brennan is officially back on TV this September. Obviously, Temperance Brennan will not be playing Bones, but Emily Deschanel is the lead in the Netflix series Devil in Ohio.
Devil in Ohio is based on the novel Devil in Ohio by Daria Polatin. Polatin is heavily involved with the show as the showrunner and writer, meaning fans of the novel should expect a faithful adaptation.
Release Date of Devil in Ohio
All eight episodes of Devil in Ohio will premiere next Friday, September 2, 2022, on Netflix.
The cast of Devil in Ohio
The main attraction to this cast is Emily Deschanel. It has been a bit since we’ve seen her in a leading TV role since Bones wrapped.
Besides Deschanel, the cast includes Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, and Sam Jaeger, who you might recognize from the Facebook Watch series The Birch.
Here’s the complete cast list:
Samantha Ferris as Rhoda
Keenan Tracey as Noah
Sam Jaeger as Peter
Naomi Tan as Dani
Tahmoh Penikett as Malachai
Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez
Jason Sakaki as Isaac
Evan Ellison as Sebastian
Emily Deschanel as Suzanne Mathis
Madeleine Arthur as Mae
Xaria Dotson as Jules
Alisha Newton as Helen
