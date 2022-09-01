Devil in Ohio: Full Cast and Character Guide

Polatin’s series, Devil in Ohio, is about to become your next Netflix addiction. If you power through television series quickly and are always looking for new mysteries, this one should be right up your alley.

Based on a best-selling thriller novel of the same name, the series stars Emily Deschanel as hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis and revolves around a group of patients trapped in an old psychiatric hospital with no explanation for their condition confinement. Mae (Madeleine Arthur), a cult escapee, becomes part of Dr. Mathis’ household. As anticipated, Mae’s arrival wreaks havoc on the Mathises’ lives, particularly that of Suzanne’s adolescent daughter Jules (Xaria Dotson).

Surprisingly, Polatin revealed to TV Insider that she and Deschanel went to college together at Boston University, indicating the two were acquainted before coming up with the concept for the show.

To learn more about the characters in Devil in Ohio, check out the cast list below. You can start streaming the series on Netflix this Friday, September 2.

Devil in Ohio cast and characters guide

Emily Deschanel as Dr. Suzanne Mathis

Emily Deschanel, an American actress, is one of the main characters in Devil in Ohio. As hospital psychiatrist, Dr. Suzanne Mathis was one of the first to take notice of Mae when she arrived at the hospital after escaping a cult. Later on, Suzanne invited Mae to stay with her family and became somewhat of a mentor to her.

Birthday: October 11, 1976

Age: 45

Star sign: Libra

Height: 5’9″

Relationship status: Deschanel has been married to David Hornsby since 2010

Where have we seen her before?

She is perhaps best recognized for her role as Temperance “Bones” Brennan on the long-running FOX crime drama Bones, which aired from 2005 to 2017. She has also starred in films like Easy, Cold Mountain, The Alamo, Boogeyman, Glory Road, and My Sister’s Keeper, among others. She had a recurring part in Animal Kingdom season 4.

Sam Jaeger as Peter Mathis

Sam Jaeger, an actor, director, and screenwriter, plays Peter Mathis. Beforehand, he was a contractor that is now trying to make it in the real estate market after finally completing his dream project- fixing up an old, worn-down house called Windermere. Even though his wife Suzanne is very excited to have Mae be a part of the family, Peter doesn’t share the same sentiment.

Birthday: January 29, 1977

Age: 45

Star sign: Aquarius

Height: 6′ 0″

Relationship status: he is married to actress Amber Jaeger

Where have we seen him before?

Jaeger’s acting career kicked off with a small role in Law & Order. From there, he went on to snag roles in movies like Traffic and Behind Enemy Lines before starring opposite Bruce Willis and Colin Farrell in the film Hart’s War. However, Jaeger landed his most significant role in 2009 when he became a series regular on the NBC family drama parenthood. The show ran for six seasons and 100 episodes throughout its run.

Madeleine Arthur as Mae

Madeleine Arthur, an American actress, plays Mae in Devil in Ohio, a young woman who manages to escape a terrifying satanic cult. Dr. Mathis takes Mae into her home and tries to integrate her into the family, but Mae has many secrets and may not be as “good” as she appears at first glance.

Birthday: March 10, 1997

Age: 25

Star sign: Pisces

Height: 5′ 5″

Where have we seen her before?

Arthur is known for starring in movies like Big Eyes with Amy Adams and the Lovecraftian horror film Color Out of Space. However, you probably recognize her from Netflix’s To All the Boys trilogy, where she played Christine.

Xaria Dotson as Jules Mathis

Xaria Dotson plays Suzanne’s daughter Jules Mathis. At first, Jules is unwilling to get to know Mae, but after a while, the two girls become friends. However, it’s arguable if Mae is a positive influence on Jules.

Birthday: December 27, 1997

Age: 24

Star sign: Sagittarius

Height: 5’1″

Where have we seen her before?

Dotson is best known for her roles as Tori Carucci in the Netflix series American Vandal and Evie Grayson in The Birch, a Facebook Watch/Crypt TV program. She also appeared in one episode of Chad.

Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez



American actor Gerardo Celasco portrays Detective Lopez in the series. The detective has been trying to track down Mae’s cult for a while now due to the malicious intent of its leader, Malachai.

Birthday: April 8, 1982

Age: 40

Star sign: Aries

Height: 6′ 1″

Relationship status: Celasco is married to actress Jennifer Morrison

Where have we seen him before?

Celasco’s earliest credit was portraying Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald in the soap opera Passions. After that, he achieved a recurring role in How to Get Away with Murder and played minor roles in successful shows like FOX’s Next, Roku’s Swimming with Sharks, and the CBS series Good Sam featuring Sophia Bush.



Naomi Tan as Dani



Naomi Tan is Dani Mathis, the youngest of the three sisters. Dani is an aspiring actress who’s one of the most friendly in the family and among the most concerned about Mae’s surprise arrival in their lives.

Where have you seen her before?

Naomi Tan may be relatively new to the industry, but she has a long list of credits! She’s already done a few Netflix projects, including voicing Glenda in Chip and Potato and having an episode of The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix. She also played Lucy in Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows on Nickelodeon.

Alisha Newton as Helen Mathis

Alisha Newton, a Canadian actress, plays Helen, the eldest of Mathis’s sisters. Helen is one of the most popular girls at her high school, which causes tension between her and her younger sister Jules. Keeping Jules at arm’s length is something that Helen would instead do.

Birthday: July 22, 2001

Age: 21

Star sign: Cancer

Height: 5′ 4″

Where have we seen her before?

Alisha Newton’s career in acting started in 2010, with a few of her first roles being an episode of Supernatural and playing the young character Annabeth in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. However, she became well-known when she got the lead role as Georgina “Georgie” Fleming Morris in the booming Canadian family drama series Heartland during its sixth season.