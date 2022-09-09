Connect with us

‘Designing Miami’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Image Credit: Netflix

Fans of lifestyle reality television, HGTV, and Netflix shows might want to add the latest series Designing Miami to their watchlists this month.

The latest show from Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios is based on a married couple Eilyn and Ray Jimenez. They are two creative, successful interior designers in Miami who help their clients transform their homes. Designing Miami is supposed to premiere on September 21st, consisting of eight 40-minute episodes.

The official synopsis from Netflix states, “Miami’s two hottest designers aren’t just competitors; they’re also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time—she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach. Juggling the needs of their deep-pocketed clients, their staff of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors), and their relationship with each other isn’t easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humor.”

The major cast members of Designing Miami are a married couple, Eilyn and Ray Jimenez. Eilyn Jimenez is the founder and creative director of Miami-based interior design studio Sire Design.

Ray Jimenez founded the show, and Raymond Nicolas is the creative director of the multi-faceted design house, also based in Miami. The viewers will also see many of Ray and Eilyn’s friends and colleagues throughout the show.

