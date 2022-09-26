‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Release Date Officially Confirmed for November 2022

The third season of Dead to Me is set to be released in November 2022. This comes as bittersweet news, as fans will want to take the time to live with their favorite characters one last time.

Dead to Me is one of the best drama series on Netflix and has the Emmy nominations to back it up. Seasons two and three were released, and fans have patiently waited for the third season to stream with Netflix.

Things were put on hold due to the pandemic of COVID-19, but production was back up and running once Christina Applegate’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis ended. Production on the show “Dead to Me” has wrapped, and within a post of congratulations by Liz Feldman, she mentioned that post-production on the show had already begun.

In May, then Netflix announced that Dead to Me season three would be coming to Netflix in fall 2022.

However, this meant the third season of Dead to me could land on Netflix between September 21 and 23, and we needed a more specific date. It looks like Netflix heard our prayers because they announced that Dead to Me season 3 is coming this November.

Dead to Me season 3 will make its way to Netflix on November 17, 2022. You can expect the complete third season to be dropped at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on its release date.

Trailer of Dead to Me: Season 3