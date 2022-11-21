‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Cast: Who Plays Who in the Final Season?

Dead to Me finally returned to Netflix after a two-year-long wait, with its third season on November 17, 2022. But Dead to Me season 3 has been confirmed to be the last in the series.

“I always knew that it was going to be a short-lived show,” creator and writer Liz Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the third season’s release, adding that she wanted to beat Netflix “to the punch” for fears of cancellation.

“I wanted the ending to feel important and not just like, ‘Oh s**t, we’re going to get cancelled!’ It’s like I almost wanted to beat them to the punch – decide our own destiny.”

Dead to me, which exploded onto the Netflix scene in 2019, kicked off with grieving Jen joining a local grief support group following the hit-and-run of her husband. Fast forward three seasons, and now Jen is not only best friends with the woman who murdered her husband but is living with her too.

The Cast of Dead to Me season 3

Valerie Mahaffey as Lorna Harding

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding

Frances Conroy as Eileen Wood

Luke Roessler as Henry Harding

Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez

Brandon Scott as Nick Prager

Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding

James Marsden as Steve Wood

