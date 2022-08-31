Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Dated and Related’: Joe Roppo’s Age, Instagram, TikTok, Height, Job, and More

Published

Joe Roppo, Joe Roppo cast
Image Credit: Netflix

Dated and Related is a dating series produced by Great Scott Media and Main Event Media. The title of this show is slightly misleading, however, as the show is not what it seems to be.

Dated and Related is a dating experiment hosted by Melinda Berry from Too Hot to Handle. The show involves a pair of siblings as they try to help each other find love. There’s a cash prize of $100,000 for the winning family.

The show is set to arrive on Netflix on 2nd September, with fans trying to learn more about the contestants while waiting for this Netflix original series to premiere.

So, let’s talk about contestant, Joey Roppo.

Bio

Joey Roppo is 28 years old and lives in Seattle, Washington. However, currently, he lives in Los Angeles, California. He seems to be the older overprotective brother of Corrina Roppo.

Social

Joey Roppo’s Instagram page is @joeyroppo. His page consists of over 1k followers and 25 posts. His page clearly indicates that he enjoys posting full-body pictures of himself and his sister Corrina. His latest posts are related to Dated and Related. The follower count on his page will surely increase once he gets to see him on screen.

Joey also has a TikTok handle [email protected] Currently(as of Aug 30), his account has 7,883 followers. Like his Instagram account, his TikTok followers will also increase soon.

Height

According to the reports, Joey Roppo’s height is about 6 feet 2 inches and he has brown curly hair and blue eyes.

Job

According to Joey’s bio, provided by Netflix, he works as a Customs brokerage manager. The firm he works at is still not revealed. As he is about to star in Dated and Related, now he’s also a TV Personality as well.

In addition, he also played basketball for his alma mater, Central Washington University.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

College

What Do You Have to Give Up to Be Successful: Tips for Students

If you want to achieve important goals, you have to sacrifice these habits and character traits.

16 hours ago
David Yates, Cast, David Yates plot David Yates, Cast, David Yates plot

Entertainment

‘The Pain Hustlers’: Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, and More

A new movie with a star-studded cast is in the works at Netflix! David Yates is set to direct the upcoming thriller The Pain...

1 day ago
Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast

Entertainment

‘Fire Lane’ Season 2 Update: Release Expected This Fall

Although two seasons of Virgin River have been released since Firefly Lane’s premiere in February 2021, fans are already demanding a Firefly Lane season...

1 day ago
Barbarians season 2, Barbarians Barbarians season 2, Barbarians

Entertainment

‘Barbarians’ Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

Netflix confirmed at Geeked Week 2022 that Barbarians season 2 would arrive later this year. The new season’s first posters and release date were...

1 day ago
That ’70s Show, That ’70s Show cast That ’70s Show, That ’70s Show cast

Entertainment

‘That ’70s Show’ Will Be Available to Stream From This September – Here’s Where

There are a few updates about That ’70s Show. It was a series that fans used to watch for hours on Netflix, when it...

1 day ago
I Came By, I Came By parents guide, I Came By age ratings I Came By, I Came By parents guide, I Came By age ratings

Entertainment

‘I Came By’: A Parents Guide to Netflix’s British Thriller Movie

Netflix has just the thing to start the new month. On August 31st, a British movie titled- I Came By lands will be released...

1 day ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast

Entertainment

‘Tell Me Lies’: Hulu Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Episode Titles, and More

The series Tell Me Lies is about to be released soon. Tell Me Lies is supposed to premiere on Wednesday, September 7th, on Hulu....

1 day ago

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4: All We Know About the New Season So Far

One year ago, Netflix released Manifest on August 28th, 2021. The streamer once again shared some exciting news on the 828 days this year....

1 day ago
Little Women, Little Women release update, Little Women cast Little Women, Little Women release update, Little Women cast

Entertainment

‘Little Women’ Full Episode Release Dates on Netflix

According to the reports, a new Korean mystery series will arrive on Netflix on September 3. The Korean series has the title -Little Women....

1 day ago
Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature

Entertainment

T.V. Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix U.K. in September [Full List]

It’s been a busy Summer for Netflix U.K. for both new departures and arrivals, and sadly, it’s going to be another busy month of...

1 day ago
Running with the Devil, Running with the Devil plot Running with the Devil, Running with the Devil plot

Entertainment

Running with the Devil: What Happened to John McAfee?

Netflix has been producing a lot of successful documentaries lately. Starting from Tiger King to The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. The...

1 day ago

Entertainment

Jamie Curtis’ Top Movies to Watch

In appreciation to Curtis' successful career, we have listed some of the top movies she's been involved in over the years. 

2 days ago