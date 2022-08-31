‘Dated and Related’: Joe Roppo’s Age, Instagram, TikTok, Height, Job, and More

Dated and Related is a dating series produced by Great Scott Media and Main Event Media. The title of this show is slightly misleading, however, as the show is not what it seems to be.

Dated and Related is a dating experiment hosted by Melinda Berry from Too Hot to Handle. The show involves a pair of siblings as they try to help each other find love. There’s a cash prize of $100,000 for the winning family.

The show is set to arrive on Netflix on 2nd September, with fans trying to learn more about the contestants while waiting for this Netflix original series to premiere.

So, let’s talk about contestant, Joey Roppo.

Bio

Joey Roppo is 28 years old and lives in Seattle, Washington. However, currently, he lives in Los Angeles, California. He seems to be the older overprotective brother of Corrina Roppo.

Social

Joey Roppo’s Instagram page is @joeyroppo. His page consists of over 1k followers and 25 posts. His page clearly indicates that he enjoys posting full-body pictures of himself and his sister Corrina. His latest posts are related to Dated and Related. The follower count on his page will surely increase once he gets to see him on screen.

Joey also has a TikTok handle [email protected] Currently(as of Aug 30), his account has 7,883 followers. Like his Instagram account, his TikTok followers will also increase soon.

Height

According to the reports, Joey Roppo’s height is about 6 feet 2 inches and he has brown curly hair and blue eyes.

Job

According to Joey’s bio, provided by Netflix, he works as a Customs brokerage manager. The firm he works at is still not revealed. As he is about to star in Dated and Related, now he’s also a TV Personality as well.

In addition, he also played basketball for his alma mater, Central Washington University.