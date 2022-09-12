‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Release Date, Cast, and Trailer for Netflix’s Sci-Fi Anime

A new spin-off anime for Cyberpunk 2077 is about to be released! It was announced in June 2020, and after two years of waiting for the release date, we’ll finally be able to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’s all ten episodes from next Tuesday.

According to Cyberpunk’s official website, the new series on Netflix “tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in technology and body modification-obsessed future city. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.”

Meet the cast of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Netflix has revealed that their new series will be dubbed in 12 languages, including English. To see everyone who’s lending their voice to the anime show, check out the complete cast list provided by IMDb below:

Marie Westbrook as Dorio

Borge Etienne as Ripperdoc

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Rebecca

Hiroki Touchi as Maine

Giancarlo Esposito as Faraday

Matthew Mercer as Falco

Kenjirô Tsuda as Ripperdoc

Alex Cazares as Rebecca

Kazuhiko Inoue as Faraday

Kenichiro Ohashi as David Martinez

William Christopher Stephens as Maine

Wataru Takagi as Pilar

Zach Aguilar as David

Emi Lo as Lucy

Stephanie Wong as Kiwi

Gloria Garayua as Gloria

Ian James Corlett as Pilar

Aoi Yûki as Lucy

Trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

