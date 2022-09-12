Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Release Date, Cast, and Trailer for Netflix’s Sci-Fi Anime

Published

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners plot, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cast
Image Credit: Trigger

A new spin-off anime for Cyberpunk 2077 is about to be released! It was announced in June 2020, and after two years of waiting for the release date, we’ll finally be able to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’s all ten episodes from next Tuesday.

According to Cyberpunk’s official website, the new series on Netflix “tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in technology and body modification-obsessed future city. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.”

Meet the cast of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Netflix has revealed that their new series will be dubbed in 12 languages, including English. To see everyone who’s lending their voice to the anime show, check out the complete cast list provided by IMDb below:

Marie Westbrook as Dorio
Borge Etienne as Ripperdoc
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Rebecca
Hiroki Touchi as Maine
Giancarlo Esposito as Faraday
Matthew Mercer as Falco
Kenjirô Tsuda as Ripperdoc
Alex Cazares as Rebecca
Kazuhiko Inoue as Faraday
Kenichiro Ohashi as David Martinez
William Christopher Stephens as Maine
Wataru Takagi as Pilar
Zach Aguilar as David
Emi Lo as Lucy
Stephanie Wong as Kiwi
Gloria Garayua as Gloria
Ian James Corlett as Pilar
Aoi Yûki as Lucy

Trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

For further updates, Please stay tuned.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

In the Dark, In the Dark release date, In the Dark cast In the Dark, In the Dark release date, In the Dark cast

Entertainment

What Time is ‘In the Dark’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix Today?

The fourth season of In the Dark is around the corner, and we cannot wait to see it. After its debut in 2019, the...

2 mins ago
Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot

Entertainment

25 Incredible New Movies and Shows Arriving on Netflix This Week [September 12-16th]

There are new movies and shows available every week on Netflix. This week’s list includes a new Netflix Original movie, a new season of...

3 mins ago
Bardo, Bardo Netflix, Bardo cast, Bardo plot Bardo, Bardo Netflix, Bardo cast, Bardo plot

Entertainment

‘Bardo’ Netflix Release Date, Plot, Production Team, and More

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths will arrive on Netflix this fall. It is directed by the Five-time Academy Award-winner Alejandro G....

2 days ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 6: Release Date Prediction, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far

The Crown season six is the last of the series. What do we know about the series so far? When will it be released...

2 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Synopsis, and More

The Watcher is an upcoming Netflix original series from the dynamic creative duo Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy. The Watcher is a limited series,...

2 days ago
Barbarians season 2, Barbarians Barbarians season 2, Barbarians

Entertainment

Is ‘Barbarian’ Available to Watch on Netflix?

Viewers might not be aware of the horror thriller Barbarian, but fans of the horror genre must be mindful that it has been called...

2 days ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

When is ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix?

Netflix has a long list of highly anticipated shows to be released in 2022. For example:- Firefly Lane season 2, Dead to Me season...

2 days ago
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Entertainment

Is ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Available on Blu-Ray and DVD?

One of the buzziest comedies of the season is Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul a religious satire starring Regina Hall and Sterling K....

2 days ago
The Poison Rose, The Poison Rose cast, The Poison Rose Plot, The Poison Rose review The Poison Rose, The Poison Rose cast, The Poison Rose Plot, The Poison Rose review

Entertainment

Is ‘Poison Rose’ Based on a Book?

The Poison Rose premiered on Netflix on September 1 and made its way to the top 10 movies list in just a few days....

2 days ago
End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast

Entertainment

End of the Road Movie Soundtrack: Full Song List

“End of the Road” is now streaming on Netflix. It will only be a matter of time before social media users discuss the twists...

2 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Netflix is releasing many new titles this September, and we’re excited about every single release. We were looking forward to the release of The...

2 days ago
Designing Miami, Designing Miami cast, Designing Miami trailer, Designing Miami plot Designing Miami, Designing Miami cast, Designing Miami trailer, Designing Miami plot

Entertainment

‘Designing Miami’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Fans of lifestyle reality television, HGTV, and Netflix shows might want to add the latest series Designing Miami to their watchlists this month. The...

3 days ago