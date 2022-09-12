‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Release Date, Cast, and Trailer for Netflix’s Sci-Fi Anime

A new spin-off anime for Cyberpunk 2077 is about to be released! It was announced in June 2020, and after two years of waiting for the release date, we’ll finally be able to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’s all ten episodes from next Tuesday.
According to Cyberpunk’s official website, the new series on Netflix “tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in technology and body modification-obsessed future city. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.”
Meet the cast of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Netflix has revealed that their new series will be dubbed in 12 languages, including English. To see everyone who’s lending their voice to the anime show, check out the complete cast list provided by IMDb below:
Marie Westbrook as Dorio
Borge Etienne as Ripperdoc
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Rebecca
Hiroki Touchi as Maine
Giancarlo Esposito as Faraday
Matthew Mercer as Falco
Kenjirô Tsuda as Ripperdoc
Alex Cazares as Rebecca
Kazuhiko Inoue as Faraday
Kenichiro Ohashi as David Martinez
William Christopher Stephens as Maine
Wataru Takagi as Pilar
Zach Aguilar as David
Emi Lo as Lucy
Stephanie Wong as Kiwi
Gloria Garayua as Gloria
Ian James Corlett as Pilar
Aoi Yûki as Lucy
Trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
