‘Community’ Cast List: Who’s in Movie Adaptation of Donald Glover’s Series?

The popular NBC sitcom Community is moving from small to big screens. Dan Harmon, the original series creator and former writer Andrew Guest, are scripting the film with Russ Krasnoff, Gary Foster, and Joel McHale (who also starred in the show) as executive producers. The film is set to be released in 2023.

The actors from the original series are anticipated to be in the new movie. Look below for the scheduled release date and a list of who will appear in the film.

Who’s in the Community movie?

The show’s six-season regulars are confirmed cast members in the upcoming movie:

Alison Brie as Annie Edison

Ken Jeong as former Spanish professor Ben Chang

Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry

Jim Rash as Dean Craig Pelton

Joel McHale as Jeff Winger

Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir

Who’s not in the Community movie?

Three of the original cast members will not be in the upcoming movie:

Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett

Chevy Chase as Pierce Hawthorne

Donald Glover as Troy Barnes

While Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase are not attached to the project,

Brown recently tweeted about her excitement for the movie’s release.

For further updates, please stay tuned.