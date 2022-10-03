Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Community’ Cast List: Who’s in Movie Adaptation of Donald Glover’s Series?

Avatar photo

Published

Community movie cast, Community, Community movie
Image Credit: NBC

The popular NBC sitcom Community is moving from small to big screens. Dan Harmon, the original series creator and former writer Andrew Guest, are scripting the film with Russ Krasnoff, Gary Foster, and Joel McHale (who also starred in the show) as executive producers. The film is set to be released in 2023.

The actors from the original series are anticipated to be in the new movie. Look below for the scheduled release date and a list of who will appear in the film.

Who’s in the Community movie?

The show’s six-season regulars are confirmed cast members in the upcoming movie:

Alison Brie as Annie Edison
Ken Jeong as former Spanish professor Ben Chang
Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry
Jim Rash as Dean Craig Pelton
Joel McHale as Jeff Winger
Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir

Who’s not in the Community movie?

Three of the original cast members will not be in the upcoming movie:

Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett
Chevy Chase as Pierce Hawthorne
Donald Glover as Troy Barnes
While Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase are not attached to the project,

Brown recently tweeted about her excitement for the movie’s release.

For further updates, please stay tuned.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Riverdale season 7, Riverdale season 7 release date, Riverdale season 7 release updates Riverdale season 7, Riverdale season 7 release date, Riverdale season 7 release updates

Entertainment

When is ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Coming to Netflix?

Fans of Riverdale will have to wait a little while longer for the final season to come out. The CW and Netflix are in...

1 min ago
Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date

Entertainment

‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Is the New Season Returning to Netflix in October?

A Netflix spokesperson says, “Sex Education season 4 is not coming to Netflix in October 2022.” It’s been a long time since we learned...

4 mins ago
Hocus Pocus 2, Hocus Pocus 2 plot, Hocus Pocus 2 cast Hocus Pocus 2, Hocus Pocus 2 plot, Hocus Pocus 2 cast

Entertainment

‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Where to Watch the New Movie

The time has come to gather around the TV again and watch a spectacular event. Where can you stream Hocus Pocus 2 online? Is...

4 mins ago
Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot

Entertainment

When is Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Coming to Netflix?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will come out on TV this month, but it won’t be on Netflix yet. When will it come to Netflix?...

4 mins ago
Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot

Entertainment

‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2: Has the Series Been Renewed or Cancelled?

Fans of the show are hungry for another season, despite only being two weeks into the newest release. Sooner than you think, you will...

5 mins ago
Ghost Whisperer, Ghost Whisperer cast, Ghost Whisperer plot Ghost Whisperer, Ghost Whisperer cast, Ghost Whisperer plot

Entertainment

Is the ‘Ghost Whisperer’ Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt on Netflix?

Ghost Whisperer is one of the best and most underrated when it comes to supernatural series. The 2005 drama series stars Jennifer Love Hewitt....

5 mins ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

When is ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix?

There are many different types of series on Netflix, but we will explore what is new and coming soon. When do you think that...

5 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix

Entertainment

Is ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Files’ on Netflix?

If you’re a Netflix user, you probably know that the streamer has released a chilling series starring Evan Peters as the infamous killer in...

6 mins ago
The Lincoln Lawyer, The Lincoln Lawyer cast, The Lincoln Lawyer plot The Lincoln Lawyer, The Lincoln Lawyer cast, The Lincoln Lawyer plot

Entertainment

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 may not be coming to Netflix in October 2022. The popular legal drama following an LA-based defence attorney and...

7 mins ago
Floor is Lava season 3, Floor is Lava season 3 plot, Floor is Lava season 3 netflix, Netflix Floor is Lava season 3, Floor is Lava season 3 plot, Floor is Lava season 3 netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Floor is Lava’ Season 4: Has the Show Been Renewed for Another Season?

Fans of Floor is Lava is already wondering about the fourth season. The show has a fun challenge that fosters teamwork in tense situations,...

7 mins ago
You season 4, You season 4 release updaes, You season 4 netflix, You You season 4, You season 4 release updaes, You season 4 netflix, You

Entertainment

When is ‘You’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix?

The third season of “You” will premiere in October 2021. There is no fourth season release date announced at this time. “You” is a...

7 mins ago
Shadow and Bone, Shadow and Bone season 2, Shadow and Bone season 2 release updates Shadow and Bone, Shadow and Bone season 2, Shadow and Bone season 2 release updates

Entertainment

When is ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

Based on the popular fantasy series Shadow and Bone became a hit when it debuted in 2021. It’s been announced that Shadow and Bone...

7 mins ago