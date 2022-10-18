Comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s Bio, Age, Instagram, Husband, And More

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger just released a new stand-up special, Hot Forever. In a statement about the show, she jokes, “I’m so incredibly proud of this special. It’s bold, it’s real – you’ll never look at a bra the same way again…Also, my outfit is awesome.” Here are some more details on this famous comedian.

Iliza Shlesinger age

The famous comedian is aged 39. She was born on February 22, 1983, in Manhattan, NY. Her star sign is Pisces. Cosmopolitan describes Pisceans as “worldly wise ~old souls~ with enormous depths of compassion and empathy for others.”

Iliza Shlesinger height

According to Celeb Heights, the 39-year-old comedian stands at 5’5.

Iliza Shlesinger Instagram

If you want to keep up with the latest from comedian Iliza, you can find her on Instagram under the handle @ilizas. Her feed contains content for every mood, including clips from stand-up shows, pictures from her day-to-day life, and future projects.

Iliza Shlesinger husband

Iliza has made a name for herself by making fun of her dating mishaps on her stand-up show. However, in real life, the 39-year-old NBC’s Last Comic Standing winner is happily married to Noah Galuten. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful Jewish ceremony in LA and welcomed their first child in 2022.