Colm Meaney Says He Would Return to Star Trek for a ‘Worf Series’

The character of Chief O’Brien was played by Colm Meaney on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In the last episode of the latter series, he went out of space while teaching at Starfleet Academy. That was something Meaney himself can relate to. In 2021 Meaney was asked if he would return to Star Trek. To that, the actor said that he felt like seven years in space was long enough.

Colm Meaney would like to play his role once again if Michael Dorn was leading a Worf series.

In an interview with Big Issue, Meaney confirmed he would happily return to his character for a Star Trek series centred around Michael Dorn’s character, Worf.

“Oh, absolutely I’d go for that,” Meaney says. “I love Michael.”

Fans have been asking for a Worf series for decades now. However, it doesn’t seem to be an idea the studio is interested in. So although Michael Dorn is behind the idea, Marina Sirtis (Counselor Troi) considers it to be a great idea. This can bring Chief O’Brien back to the Star Trek Universe, which already has a built-in audience.

There is very little chance for such a series to arrive right now. However, let’s be optimistic and hope it comes true soon.

The fans will not just love to see Worf on their screens on a weekly basis, but Worf and O’Brien’s collaboration would be a series worth watching.