‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Worldwide Release Times

Ready for more karate as we watch our favorite Cobra Kai characters face off against the titular dojo? Are you confused about the release time of Cobra Kai season 5? Do not worry, you can see Cobra Kai season 5’s release time below.

Cobra Kai season 5 hits Netflix on September 9.

Find your time zone below to see when Cobra Kai season 5 will come out:

Hawaii: 9:00 pm HST on September, 8

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on September, 8

South Korea: 4:00 pm KST on September, 9

Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST on September, 9

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 pm AEST on September, 9

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST on September, 9

India: 12:30 pm IST on September, 9

West Coast of the US: midnight PT on September, 9

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on September, 9

South Africa: 9:00 am SAST on September, 9

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on September, 9

England: 8:00 am BST on September, 9

Italy: 9:00 am CEST on September, 9

Midwest of the US: 2:00 am CT on September, 9

East Coast of the US: 3:00 am. ET on September, 9

Brazil: 4:00 am BRT on September, 9

Spain: 9:00 am CEST on September, 9

France: 9:00 am CEST on September, 9

Germany: 9:00 am CEST on September, 9