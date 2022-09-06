Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Cobra Kai season 5 is coming to Netflix next week. We’ve got all the details for you here:

The great news is that it seems like Cobra Kai will be back in action after a long hiatus, so check out our review of season 4 if you haven’t been keeping up with the show! The fifth season of Cobra Kai will arrive on Friday, Sept. 9. T

Daniel has been forced to close his dojos to pursue his passion, but he has found a way around that problem by hiring some help from Japan. He’s called in some friends and family members who are willing to get involved in helping him run his business while he takes care of his kids at home.

Johnny isn’t focused on his dojo right now. Miguel has gone searching for his father, and Johnny is on the road to find him.

While the series initially focused on the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel, things have moved on from that. We’ll get more new characters and more of a focus on some of the younger characters this season.

Cobra Kai season 5 release time on Netflix

We’re ready to see the fifth season of the series. The great news is it arrives on Friday, Sept. 9!

Trailer