‘Christmas with You’ Star Gabriel Sloyer: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Ricardo’

The movie is about a pop star, Angelina (Aimee Garcia), who travels to a small town hoping to find inspiration for a new hit but finds the possibility of new love. The official synopsis reads:

“Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she finds the inspiration to revitalize her career and a shot at true love.”

Some viewers might want to know more about Gabriel and his career. Here it is-

Gabriel Sloyer age

Currently, Gabriel Sloyer is 35 years old. However, his exact birth date is still unknown.

Gabriel Sloyer height

Gabriel stands at the height of 5 ft and 7 inches tall, according to Noted Names,

Gabriel Sloyer Instagram

Those who want to follow the actor on social media can find the Richardo actor on Instagram under the handle @gabrielsloyerceron. Currently, Gabriel has over 26,000 followers on Instagram and keeps his fans and followers updated with pictures from his day-to-day life, work takeouts from the set, promotional pics, and glamorous red carpet debuts.

Gabriel Sloyer roles

Gabriel has 34 acting credits to his name. So viewers could have spotted him in several movies and shows. A few of his more famous work includes:

The Equalizer

The Wilds

Blue Bloods

Inventing Anna

Triage

Emergence

