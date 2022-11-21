Connect with us

‘Christmas with You’ Star Deja Monique Cruz’s Bio, Instagram, Roles, and Much More

Published

Christmas With You, Christmas With You plot, Christmas With You cast, Christmas With You Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s latest festive rom-com, Christmas with You, involves famous faces and newcomers, including Deja Monique Cruz.

The official synopsis for this movie, provided by Netflix’s Media Center, reads:

“Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.”

Deja Monique Cruz age

Currently, the actress is 23 years old. According to Filmi Feed, the actress’ birthday is on February 17th, 1999, so she will turn 24 next year.

Deja Monique Cruz’s height

This new actress listed herself as 5 ft and 5 inches tall on IMDb.

Deja Monique Cruz Instagram

Those hoping to follow her on social media can find this 23-year-old actress under the Instagram handle @dejamoniquecruz. Deja has a lot of content on her account and has posted her holiday pics, family gatherings, work events, and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

Deja Monique Cruz roles

According to IMDb, Deja Monique has worked on six projects till now and has another three on the way. She started her career in 2018.

Here are a few of the shows and movies she’s starred in:

Manifest Evil (2022)
Foley Marra Studios Presents (2020)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2019)
Goals (2018)
Papi Chulo (2018)
The three projects due to be released in 2023 are titled:

The Quest for Tom Sawyer’s Gold
The Crossover
Shremps

