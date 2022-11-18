‘Christmas with You’ Soundtrack: All Christmas Songs Featured in Movie (Incl. Aimee Garcia Tracks)

Christmas is around the corner now, and it’s about that time to get into the holiday spirit, and what’s a better way to start feeling Christmassy than to turn up all of those classic songs? Christmas with You features more than a few Christmas carols you will know by heart.

Like Falling for Christmas, the movie calls on a mixture of holiday favorites and new songs to add to your playlist.

Does Aimee Garcia sing in Christmas with You?

Yes! Aimee Garcia not only co-leads the movie with Freddie Prinze Jr., but she also sings as her character Angelina.

Christmas with You soundtrack

Here is the complete of the songs featured in Christmas with You on Netflix:

“Feliz Navidad Mi Amor” by Jasmine Lopez

“Luna Rumbera” by Juan Jose Covarrubias & Janelly Del Carmen Russe

“Sweet and Spicy” by Aimee Garcia

“Make It Feel Like Christmas” by Simon Tellier & Victoria Hills

“A Christmas Thing” a.k.a. “Quince Ballad” by Emma Tiedemann

“A Christmas Thing” a.k.a. “Quince Ballad” by Aimee Garcia

“Alkaslsa” by 5Alarm Music

“Mexican Fiesta” by Peter Neff & Mauricio Yaigi

“Christmas Without You” by Aimee Garcia

“Navidad Dulce Navidad” by APM Music

“O Come All Ye Faithful” by Evolution Media Music

“Born With It” by Cheyenne J. Melton & Tomas Ramirez Altamirano

“La Gata” by X-Ray Dog Music

