Charlize Theron’s Best Ever Movies and Shows (and Where to Watch Them)

We don’t know how to put it. Charlize Theron is just one amazing actress and character — there’s no denying that. Her recent role so took us as Dean in Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil we found it hard even to recognize the woman!

After watching the new fantasy movie, we were so into it that we cannot get enough of Charlize Theron. Her beautiful acting and powerful character spoke to us. We’ve set ourselves the mission of binge-watching all of her best movies. To make things more fun, Join Us on your journey through the realms of Charlize’s best movie moments on Netflix (and everywhere else). Let’s dive in.

Best Charlize Theron movies on Netflix

We guess we’re not the only ones with a crush on Charlize Theron, as Netflix seems to have stocked up on quite a few of her projects for their vast library.

Currently, you can watch the following on Netflix:

Monster (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

Hancock (2008)

Snow White and The Huntsman (2012)

Tully (2018)

The Old Guard (2020)

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Where to stream other Charlize Theron movies

Gringo (2018) – Amazon Prime Video

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – HBO Max

Young Adult (2011) – HBO Max

The Addams Family 2 (2021) – Amazon Prime Video