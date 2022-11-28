Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 8: Release Date, Preview, and Season Recap

Avatar photo

Published

Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man plot, Chainsaw Man cast, Chainsaw Man netflix releas edate
Image Credit: MAPPA Studios

Chainsaw Man is an ongoing Japanese Anime television series that debuted on October 12, 2022. The show is based on a Japanese manga sequence penned and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Its first portion was released in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump, and its second aspect started in Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ online magazine.

The show is orchestrated by Ryū Nakayama and Masato Nakazono and written by Hiroshi Seko. The plot follows the tale of Denji, an underprivileged youthful man who makes an agreement that links his body with that of a dog-like devil called Pochita, awarding him the proficiency to change parts of his body into chainsaws. Denji ultimately joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a national agency concentrated on battling against devils whenever they evolve into a hazard to Japan.

The second angle of this timeline concentrates on Asa Mitaka, a high school scholar who goes into an agreement with Yoru the War Devil, who compels her to hunt down Chainsaw Man to regain the devils looted from her.

The manga has been well received by fans and had over 20 million copies in the market, making it one of the best-selling manga sequences. The show has released seven episodes, and the latest episode was released on November 23, 2022. It was titled “Taste of a Kiss” and directed and written by Masato Nakazono.

The upcoming episode is scheduled to hit the screens on November 30 as per Japan Standard Time(JST) and on November 29 in the United States.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Culture

Why is Gen Z Constantly Listening to Music?

Have you ever cried on the subway because your AirPods were dead? I have.

5 hours ago
Bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3, Bridgerton season 3 release update Bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3, Bridgerton season 3 release update

Entertainment

‘Bridgerton Season 3’ Is Not Coming To Netflix In December

No, Bridgerton season 3 will not arrive on Netflix in December 2022. This highly anticipated third season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced regency drama was...

21 hours ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega Instagram, Height, Roles, and More

Jenna Ortega depicts the role of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series, Wednesday. The show debuted on the streaming giant on November 23...

21 hours ago
The Right One In Episode 9, The Right One In, The Right One In new episode The Right One In Episode 9, The Right One In, The Right One In new episode

Entertainment

‘The Right One In’ Episode 9′: Release Date and How to Watch

Let The Right One In (2022) episode 9 release date is out, and the followers of this popular horror show are waiting for the...

21 hours ago
GAP The Series Episode 3, GAP The Series, GAP The Series new episode GAP The Series Episode 3, GAP The Series, GAP The Series new episode

Entertainment

‘GAP’ The Series Episode 3: Preview, Release Date, and Where to Watch

GAP The Series is a perfect series for lesbian romance or girl love. Mon and Sam, two girls, lead this television series. The whole...

21 hours ago
The Human Crazy University Episode 9, The Human Crazy University, The Human Crazy University Episode 9, The Human Crazy University,

Entertainment

‘The Human Crazy University’ Episode 9: Release Date, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

The Human Crazy University Episode 9 is about to be released next week. A Japanese manga series, The Human Crazy University (Hyman Bagu Daigaku),...

21 hours ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot

Entertainment

Where Was ‘Wednesday’ Filmed?

Tim Burton’s Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, etc., finally debuted on Netflix on November 23rd. As we all predicted, it’s a...

21 hours ago
Wednesday, Wednesday Joy Sunday, Wednesday plot, Wednesday cast Wednesday, Wednesday Joy Sunday, Wednesday plot, Wednesday cast

Entertainment

Jenna Ortega’s Net Worth and Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Jenna Ortega started her career in 2012, and she gained huge recognition after her role as young Jane in one of our favorite telenovela...

21 hours ago
Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot

Entertainment

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 13, Episode 9: Release Date and Spoilers

The release date for Bob’s Burgers season 13, episode 9, is out, and fans are excited to know everything before the new episode comes...

21 hours ago
I Can See Your Voice Season 2, I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Episode 5, I Can See Your Voice I Can See Your Voice Season 2, I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Episode 5, I Can See Your Voice

Entertainment

‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 2, Episode 5: Release Date, Updates, And More

The musical series from BBC One, I Can See Your Voice (ICSYV), is about to premiere its new episode. The creators made this show...

21 hours ago
The Goldbergs Season 10, The Goldbergs, The Goldbergs new season The Goldbergs Season 10, The Goldbergs, The Goldbergs new season

Entertainment

ABC’s Sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’ is Set to Premiere Its Latest Episode Soon

The TV show was originally a planned short pilot, but it soon became everyone’s favorite with many characters and chaotic comedy. The recent season,...

22 hours ago
The Real Love Boat Episode 9, The Real Love Boat, The Real Love Boat new episode The Real Love Boat Episode 9, The Real Love Boat, The Real Love Boat new episode

Entertainment

‘The Real Love Boat’ Episode 9: Where to Watch, Release Date & Time, and More

Good news for the reality drama, “The Real Love Boat” fans, its 9th episode is set to premiere very soon. The CBS reality TV...

22 hours ago