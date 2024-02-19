Zendaya Stuns at Dune 2 Premiere Wearing Robot Suit

Zendaya is known for slaying looks. She serves the girls every time. She did just that at the Dune 2 premiere in London on February 15.

Zendaya stepped on the carpet wearing a 1995 fembot-inspired vintage Mugler Bodysuit. She paired the ensemble with jewels from Bulgari. The ensemble included clear panels around her chest, neck, stomach, arms, legs, and butt.

The look highlighted the stars jaw dropping beauty and figure. Featuring cut out details along the midriff and legs. She also wore silver gloves and matching knee-high boots.

Zendaya in a fembot-inspired suit. (Photo credit: YouTube/Enews)

Zendaya also had another iconic look. It was another Mugler piece styled by Law Roach. She walked to carpet later in a beautiful black velvet floor-length gown. She completed the look with glowy makeup and vintage jewelry from Bulgari.

Zendaya in a stunning Mugler gown. (Photo credit: YouTube/Enews)

The star has been slaying the looks during the film’s press tour. On February 5, she channeled her Dune character, wearing a warrior-inspired outfit at a Mexico City photocall.

The star wore a multi-colored two-piece set from London-based designer Torishéju Dumi.

The ensemble consisted of rolled fabric in black, gray and blue that wrapped around her neck and draped down to her back. Her low-rise skirt had a thigh-high slit, also consisting of draped material that cascaded to the floor in vibrant shades of red and indigo.

Her co-stars, such as Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, also had stunning looks at the premiere as well.

Florence wore a stunning dark brown shimmering floor-length gown featuring a plunging neckline and matching hood.

Florence Pugh at the Dune 2 premiere. (Photo Credit: YouTube/Associated Press)

Timothée Chalamet, who is one of the lead stars in the film, caught attention wearing some silver patterned pants.

Timothée Chalamet at the Dune 2 premiere. (Photo Credit: Associated Press/YouTube)

Austin Butler turned heads on a black blazer, high-waisted trousers and a white tank top. He put on quite the animated display.

Austin Butler posing for photos at Dune 2 premiere. (Photo Credit: YouTube/Associated Press)

Lea Seydoux put on quite the display with a figure-hugging dress with cut-out sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

Lea Seydoux posing for photos. (Photo Credit: YouTube/Associated Press)

As you can see, the Dune 2 premiere was a success, and all the stars looked stunning. The film is set to be released on March 1, 2024 in theaters and IMAX.